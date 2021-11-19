Harry’s Pizzeria Design District

Ken is an omakase spot in Lower Haight run by a Kusakabe alum. They offer one seating a night at the intimate, six-seat counter that feels like a friend’s living room. At $160 per person, this is definitely a place you should save up for, and you should since a night here is incredible. The eponymous chef Ken will hand you perfect otoro nigiri over the bar while describing exactly where it came from, place a peeled, quartered tomato in dashi broth with meticulous care, and present a bowl of soy-cured ikura swimming in a mixture of ume, sugar, and water to you like it’s a gift. Watching it all across the bar is a treat in itself. If you’re looking for a new sushi spot to try for a birthday or celebration, Ken should be at the top of your list.

