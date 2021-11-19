ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Todd Snyder’s Collaboration With J. Press Is Proof That Prep Is Back

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prep revival isn’t imminent: it’s here. For proof, look no further than Todd Snyder’s collaboration with J. Press, the vaunted American haberdasher that’s dressed the Ivy League crowd—and those looking to imitate their style—since setting up shop in New Haven over a century ago. Though the brand has been under...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Todd Snyder and Timex's New Watch Is a Gift That Anyone—Anyone!—Can Enjoy

The holidays are approaching fast, and now is the moment to start perusing the world wide web for the best of the best. Need a place to start? Well, we’ve already curated some choice tech, grooming products, and home goods. We have also rounded up early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so you can save some coin. Sure, all this stuff is great; we’ll always steer you in the right direction. But what really gets the heart racing, the one foolproof item to place under an evergreen that’ll elicit a twinkle in the eye, is the gift of time. And by that we mean a great watch, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Cardigans, Sweaters, Caps and More: Shop Todd Snyder for J.Press

From mentions in literary works by F. Scott Fitzgerald to a slew of pioneering brick-and-mortars in New York, New Haven and Washington D.C., J.Press has plenty of history. The brand was founded in 1908 by Latvian immigrant Jacobi Press. Initially just a tailoring shop in New Haven, J. Press ascended the ranks of the elite thanks in no small part to its proximity to Yale University. I'm not afraid to state, though, and the brand would probably agree, it's sort of stayed there; grown, surely, but it's a label on those on the inside are aware of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Todd Snyder and J.Press Offer a Modern Take on Classic Collegiate Styles

Menswear designer Todd Snyder and Yale-founded men’s clothier J.Press have teamed up to offer a modern take on collegiate styles. The Retake Ivy Collection sees the century-old clothier and Todd Snyder add a refreshed downtown sensibility to classic menswear styles like the Sack Suit, Duffle coat, Harris Tweed blazer, Boxy Chino, Oxford shirt and Shaggy Dog sweater. Consisting of 48 items, the new collection is washed in bold colors like goldenrod, maroon, coral, olive, tangerine, camel and more in addition to a range of fabrics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiconsumption.com

Todd Snyder and Timex Turn Out the Lights with a Blacked-Out Q Watch

Todd Snyder’s ongoing partnership with Timex connotes the old adage “if it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it,” as the two American-bred brands have rarely failed to deliver on a surplus of exclusive timepieces. With many collaborative efforts standing out over the years, these East Coast-based designers are looking to steal the show even when the lights are off. Introducing their latest joint effort, a blacked-out take on the classic Q Timex.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bastian
Person
Theodore Parker
Person
Todd Snyder
hiconsumption.com

Todd Snyder and J. Press Show Off Their East Coast Prowess with a Cozy Capsule

On occasion, east coast fashion exudes a touch of snootiness, though it tends to be delivered in a very prim manner that is often too hard to pass up. While preppiness has never necessarily grown out of style, it is surely back now more than ever. Thanks to Todd Snyder’s collaboration with the New Haven-bred J. Press, fuzzy cardigans and tweed trousers are most definitely fashion statements once again.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
InsideHook

Todd Snyder x J. Press Reimagines Classic Prep With “Retake Ivy” Capsule

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Downtown menswear, meet preppy menswear. In an elite tri-state area collaboration, king of New York Todd Snyder and New Haven heritage heroes J.Press are teaming up for a massive 48-item capsule featuring everything from the iconic Shaggy Dog sweater (re-imagined, of course) to winter weather accessories. The collection, dubbed “Retake Ivy,” sticks to classic stapes of the style — rugby shirts, chinos, pastel hues and loads of knits — made famous by prep-heads ranging from Ryan O’Neill to JFK to Cary Grant. The collection comes hot on the heels of Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean, simultaneously proving that New England-inspired dressing has entered a modern renaissance, and that Todd sure does know how to pick ’em.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Tom Holland Looked Really Hot In a Suit You Can Actually Afford

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Huge week for our guy Tom Holland. Not only did he land on the cover of this very magazine and drop the latest villain-happy trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ever-likable Brit also put his well-honed fashion sense on full display by showing up to a fan event in California sporting one of our favorite affordable suits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Todd Snyder Releasing New Balance 992 for its 10th Anniversary

Todd Snyder continues their impressive run with New Balance. For their next collaboration, they will celebrate Snyder’s 10th Anniversary with the 992. Looking closer, Todd Snyder’s New Balance 992 is inspired by the New York City skyline and features a mixture of Grey with vegetable-tanned leather. Next, we have ‘2011’ on the left heel and ‘2021’ on the right. Other details include a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Brothers#Japanese#Harris Tweed#Americana#Wasp
GQMagazine

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance Are in it for the Long Haul

Ten years ago, if you told a sneakerhead that one day New Balance would be the hottest brand in the industry, you’d have been laughed off of the NikeTalk forums. But you also would have had last laugh. A roaring Dad Shoe wave in the late 2010s certainly helped in repositioning the brand, and a new wave of savvy collaborations with boutiques and designers over the last few years (KITH, Salehe Bembury, Jaden Smith, and Joe Freshgoods among them) have kept the heat high. But no collaborator has been quite as pivotal in elevating the New Balance name (and its own along with it) over the last couple of years than Aimé Leon Dore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Best Black Friday Men’s Style Deals, From Neiman Marcus to Todd Snyder

There’s never been a better time to treat yourself, especially if you’re into menswear. With an abundance of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals either on offer early or coming down the pipeline, there are no shortage of discounts available on cold-weather essentials like outerwear and boots to giftable items like beanies, gloves, luggage and more. Which means the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for men offer a direct route to getting yourself—or someone on your holiday shopping list—something they’ll love. Below, a look at the best discounts from leading luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GreenwichTime

Menswear designer Todd Snyder opens store on Greenwich Ave.

Menswear designer, Todd Snyder opened his first retail location outside of New York City at 321 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich on Monday. Greenwich is the first location in an expansion for the brand with plans to open in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami, a press release states. A Rockefeller Center location in Manhattan just opened as well.
GREENWICH, CT
GQMagazine

Nike's Red-Hot Alyx Collab Is Coming Back in a Big Way

Back in January of last year, during Paris Fashion Week, Alyx designer Matthew Williams teased a luxurious riff on a pair of Nike sneakers: the iconic Air Force 1. He took the beloved streetwear silhouette and did just enough, adding his signature anodized buckle alongside some glossy metallic text. Since then, the Swoosh and Alyx have released various colors in the slow, staggered manner that has become standard for in-demand and limited-edition kicks. That has amounted to eight colorways of the collaboration in total, of which you'd have been lucky to score a single one. But this week, Nike and Williams are dropping the complete series in one swoop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
GQMagazine

Jil Sander and Arc'teryx Take Gorpcore High Fashion

We are now living in a post-Adrien Brody’s character on Succession wearing six layers of gear to go on a stroll society. Gorpcore—the trend of sporting technically-minded outdoor apparel as everyday wear, no campsites required—has made it to the big leagues. And it's not just on TV—now one of its leading brands is officially entering into the high-fashion fold.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Oprah & Meghan Markle-Approved SuperLatte Gift Set Just Landed on the Favorite Things List — & It's On Sale

We’re always tracking the things Oprah and Meghan Markle rave about, but we never thought the day would come when they both are obsessed with the same product. ICYMI, last year, Markle gifted Oprah a package of delicious, adaptogenic instant lattes by the women-led brand Clevr Blends. Oprah loved them so much that she said on IG that she would’ve included them in her Favorite Things list (she doesn’t put just anything on her coveted list!) if she’d known about them sooner. This year, she made good on her promise. They’re on the 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List. “My neighbor Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

The Best Gifts for Golfers (That They'll Actually Use)

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We rounded up the best golf gifts, because the sport, long the bastion of leathery Bourbon-soaked Boomers, is losing some of its country club patina. Golfers are taking to local munis in streetwear. Tie dyed socks on the driving range. T-shirts! At the golf course! Coaches wear flat-brimmed hats. Golf is…cool now?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Farfetch Sale: 15 Scary Good Menswear Deals to Unleash Your Wildest Fits

Shoutout to all the single people out there. Because Singles Day—a so-called “shopping holiday” designed to celebrate singledom—has delivered us all a truly bonkers Farfetch sale. It's an honest-to-goodness deals bonanza where you'll score a whopping 22% off thousands of designer menswear goods from the likes of Wales Bonner, ERL, Comme Des Garçons, Beams Plus, and more. We're talking swanky jeans, luxury fragrances, decadent winter coats, and everything else your winter wardrobe is missing—all at a discount you can't afford to miss. Who needs a partner when you'll have all these fresh grails to keep you company? Head on over to the Farfetch sale section to shop the entire sprawling selection, or check out our cream-of-the-crop picks below. .
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 58 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season on everything from clothing deals to discounts on beauty products. The holy grail of shopping days is on today, offering tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread...
RETAIL
GQMagazine

Target Watches: 15 Slick Timepieces Under $100 to Buy Right Now

Target watches? Yes, really. Target isn’t just a good place to score a pair of Black Friday AirPods or a bottle of surprisingly delicious $5 rosé. Everyone’s favorite cheap-and-cheerful big box store is now a prime destination for exceptional deals on everything from classic Levi’s 501s and old-school Reeboks to grail-worthy ‘90s fleeces. Oh yeah, and watches. Target may not immediately jump out as the place to find your next piece of wristwear, but make no mistake, this retailer’s selection of timepieces (all of which come in easily under $100) is as on-point as their recent hot streak of designer collabs. Here are the top Target watches worthy of a spot in your watch rotation.
SHOPPING
GQMagazine

Michael Rapaport Is the King of Cashmere

Earlier this month, a clip of actor Michael Rapaport on his podcast, “I Am Rapaport” began to make the rounds on High Fashion Twitter. Rapaport’s trash-talking podcast covers everything from sports to popular culture to politics, but it was an unusual place for an actor best-known as self-appointed guardian of New York culture, and the director of a 2011 documentary about A Tribe Called Quest, to wax profane about fashion. And not just any fashion. He was not geeking out about Supreme, Kapital, or any of the other oft-hyped brands beloved by Hollywood fashion fanatics, trendsetting rappers, and basketball’s tunnel fit elite. Instead, the bellicose actor was talking about The Row, the lavishly priced, logo-less brand designed by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. “They got some high end chic shit,” he said, describing it as “classy, low-key” as well as “dope.” He recounted being stopped on the street by someone who asked if his black jacket was from The Row: “It was like some Fight Club shit. I was like, ‘You know?’ He was like, ‘I know.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Exclusive Look at Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére with The Whitaker Group's James Whitner

James Whitner, owner and founder of The Whitaker Group and A Ma Maniére, is in the business of nostalgia. He recalls the feeling of copping his first Air Jordan 3's, the journey to naming A Ma Maniére and reveals his process to creating the newly released A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. From the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3's to the new Air Jordan 1 collaboration, James Whitner breaks down his collaborations with Jordan and ranks his top five favorite sneakers of all time.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy