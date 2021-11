Pierre Gasly was hit by a “shocking” front wing failure as he pushed to try and beat Valtteri Bottas in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix. Bottas was sitting third behind teammate Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the final runs in Q3 were taking place, with Gasly fourth having been in the top four throughout every practice session. The AlphaTauri driver ran slightly wide at the penultimate corner and his front wing broke, falling under the car and puncturing his right-front tire, preventing him from completing his lap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO