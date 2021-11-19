ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule...

www.timesdaily.com

speedsport.com

NASCAR Penalizes Harmon, Suspends Bacarella

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced significant Xfinity Series penalties on Monday for a pair of isolated infractions. Owner/driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon was assessed an L2 penalty for violating Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle testing in the NASCAR Rule Book. He’ll incur a loss of 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, to be applied in the 2022 season. NASCAR fined crew chief Ryan Bell $50,000 and suspended him from the next six championship points events, also to begin starting in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR reveals knock-out qualifying format

NASCAR announced Friday morning the return of practice and qualifying for the 2022 season, including a knockout-style qualifying format for all three series. For the past two seasons, most races were held without on-track activity leading up to race day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bigger events such as the Daytona 500 and the championship race were among the eight Cup Series races that had practice and qualifying last year. A performance matrix was used for all three series to set the starting lineup when qualifying wasn’t held.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Practice & Qualifying Return With Knockout-Style Format in 2022

NASCAR today announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends in 2022, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race. The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure...
MOTORSPORTS
thelascopress.com

NASCAR Season Ending Updates

As the NASCAR Post-Season excitement begins to wind down there is still one big event on the calendar to wrap up 2021. The industry prepares for a return to Nashville from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 to host its annual Champion’s Week celebration. NASCAR Awards. The NASCAR Awards held on...
MOTORSPORTS
