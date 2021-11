BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Boots may work when playing in the snow for short periods, but if your kid will be hiking for any distance in snowy or icy conditions, it is best to get them a pair of snowshoes. Snowshoes provide traction and keep you from sinking into the snow. They can help your child remain upright and reduce the level of exertion required to walk through soft snow. Atlas Snowshoes Spark Snowshoe, for instance, are easy to put on and feature cleats for superior traction on slippery terrain.

