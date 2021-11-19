Troy Reimink: Astroworld tragedy sad reminder of random danger of crowds

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Depressing topic today: the Travis Scott/Astroworld mass casualty event. If you’ve been asleep for the past week, let me tell you what happened: on Friday, November 5, eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured in a crowd surge that occurred at a festival where the rapper Travis Scott was performing. It was a truly horrific event but it wasn’t exactly surprising considering that Scott has become famous for riling up his fans, to the point where he has actually been arrested several times for encouraging a concert crowd to rush the stage, resulting in injuries.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO