Troy Reimink: Astroworld tragedy sad reminder of random danger of crowds

By Troy Reimink Columnist
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I thought I was going to die at a concert, it wasn’t even that wild of a show. Not Rage Against the Machine at the Palace of Auburn Hills, or Tool at Wings Stadium, or System of a Down at the DeltaPlex, or Bad Religion at Clutch Cargo’s...

