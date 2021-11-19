ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poster, video contest for students to celebrate America Recycles Day

Cover picture for the articleFourth-grade students are encouraged to enter the Dakota County Poster Contest to celebrate America Recycles Day. This year’s contest theme is: “Recycle Right”. In addition, students in fifth through 12th grade are invited to enter the...

case.edu

Donate your old shoes for America Recycles Day

The Office of Energy & Sustainability and Sustainability Ambassadors are offering an opportunity to recycle old shoes on America Recycles Day (Nov. 15). A table to accept donations will be set up in Tinkham Veale University Center Monday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Kids to learn about eco-friendly STEM for America Recycles Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group empowering kids with dyslexia is making eco-friendly ornaments to celebrate America Recycles Day. Creative Kids Rock will be making ornaments out of recycled materials at the Day of PLAY at UWGB’s STEM Innovation Center. It’s happening Sunday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
TribTown.com

Fifth-graders invited to participate in poster contest

The Indiana State Police is partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this cause.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

November 15th declared " America Recycles Day"

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - More than half of Indiana's waste goes to landfills instead of being recycled. This is why Governor Eric Holcomb has declared today, November 15th, "America Recycles Day." This will allow Hoosiers to increase their recycling efforts. This day will also shed light on committing to reducing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
melbourneflorida.org

Learn How to Recycle Right and Compost on America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day is Monday, November 15. To ensure recycling is sustainable, the City of Melbourne aims to help Melbourne residents recycle correctly through the City of Melbourne ECO Division’s Curb Contamination Program and other educational outreach programs. Engaging the community on the importance of closing the recycling loop by buying products that are recyclable, such as aluminum, paper, glass and hard plastics such as laundry detergent bottles, is also key to creating a sustainable future. We need to rethink our waste and see it as a resource that can be turned into new products. Keeping these materials in circulation for as long as possible benefits the environment by reducing the extraction of virgin materials for new products, as well as the water and energy it takes to make them. It also reduces the amount of space needed in a landfill.
MELBOURNE, FL
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Goodwill takes part in ‘America Recycles Day’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As declared by President Joe Biden, today, November 15th, is “America Recycles Day,” and the Goodwill in Huntington has jumped on board.   Today, Goodwill is accepting everything you no longer want.   What can I bring?   “We recycle paper, cardboard, metal, all textiles, shoes, belts, purses, linens, stuffed animals, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ America Recycles Day shines light on local recovery efforts

Cans, cardboard and paper are all things you might expect to find at a recycling center, but plenty of those materials still wind up in the landfill every year in Central Oregon. Nov. 15 was America Recycles Day, meant to raise awareness about what people can do to recycle properly.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

America Recycles Day emphasizes importance of reusing products

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is America Recycles Day, a day to raise awareness about recycling and purchasing recycled products. America Recycles a couple of goals: First, to educate us about the benefits of recycling, both environmental and economic. Then to build up consumer demand for recycled products. It’s important...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJHL

Town of Abingdon to participate in America Recycles Day

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Community members in Abingdon can lend a helping hand in keeping the area clean by joining the Town of Abingdon’s Sustain Abingdon Committee and Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful on America Recycles Day. The event will provide the public with electronic recycling, document shredding and recycling options for aluminum cans and cardboard […]
ABINGDON, VA
Monroe Local News

Old paint collection opportunity in Walton County Saturday for America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day® is a Keep America Beautiful® national initiative and is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Each year, on or around this time, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America – and this includes Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
local21news.com

PA marks America Recycles Day with a focus on cleaner living

Manchester Township, York County — Celebrating the successes of recycling while making the area a cleaner place to live. “It’s part of a really good sustainable waste management strategy,” said Secretary Patrick McDonnell, Pennsylvania DEP. Today marks America Recycles Day. In Pennsylvania, eight million pounds of materials are recycled each...
ENVIRONMENT
wvtm13.com

Best Buy to accept old, unwanted electronics on America Recycles Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Best Buy is reminding everyone that the company accepts all types of old and unwanted electronics for recycling. The store's tech recycling program has been in operation since 2009, and over the past 12 years, more than 2...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
plasticsnews.com

Kickstart: Ups and downs of America Recycles Day

Today is America Recycles Day, so we're giving you an all-recycling edition of Kickstart. Let's start granular. For those in the business of plastics recycling, there's good news in the form of higher prices for recycled resins, as documented in this Nov. 1 report from the Solid Waste Association of North America.
ENVIRONMENT
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Scale Back Your Waste Quota by Starting Smart and Recycling Right for America Recycles Day

Americans generate over 290 million pounds of waste each year, the equivalent of five pounds per person per day. Today is America Recycles Day and askHRgreen.org is encouraging Hampton Roads residents to scale back their own waste quota by “starting smart and recycling right.” Starting smart begins when you shop. Look for products with less packaging or packaging you know can be accepted for recycling. Avoid single-use products like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic bags and Styrofoam plates. Bring your own reusable tote bags to the store when shopping and prioritize the packaging you can reuse, such as coffee cans or glass jars, which can hold dried foods or household items. It is also essential that you recycle right by knowing what should go in the recycling bin. Paper, plastic bottles with a neck or spout, and metal cans are accepted for recycling in localities throughout Hampton Roads, as long as the items are empty, clean and dry. For details on the Residential Recycling program in Newport News, including lists of what you can and can’t recycle in the city, visit the Public Works webpage.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Get Back to Basics for America Recycles Day

Here in the United States, we generate over 290 million pounds of waste each year. That’s about five pounds per person per day! This year for America Recycles Day on November 15, askHRgreen.org challenges you to reduce the amount of waste you create by starting smart and recycling right. Starting...
ENVIRONMENT
xrock1039.com

America Recycles Day an Opportunity to Increase Recycling Efforts and Habits

Recycling continues to grow in the Hoosier state. The Governor’s Office says in 2015, the statewide recycling rate was 12%. In 2020, that number grew to 20%. Additionally, Indiana diverted more than one million tons of recyclables from landfills in 2020. Paper and cardboard represented the largest amount, followed by glass. Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring November 15 America Recycles Day in the State of Indiana. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the Proclamation recognizes the 24th America Recycles Day, which is a nationally recognized day for businesses, government agencies, and individuals to consider the importance of recycling. A news release said more than half of Indiana’s waste goes to landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled, and America Recycles Day is an opportunity for Hoosiers to increase their recycling efforts and commit to reducing waste, making recycling an everyday habit, and buying recycled products.
INDIANA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Brown County gives tips for America Recycles Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Resource Recovery is raising awareness during America Recycles Day. They are offering tips to protect our environment. Nationwide, the “America Recycles Day” is day to encourage people to keep our nation clean while also teaching people the proper way to recycle. Brown County Resource Recovery’s, Mark Walter says […]
BROWN COUNTY, WI

