Poster, video contest for students to celebrate America Recycles Day

Americans generate over 290 million pounds of waste each year, the equivalent of five pounds per person per day. Today is America Recycles Day and askHRgreen.org is encouraging Hampton Roads residents to scale back their own waste quota by “starting smart and recycling right.” Starting smart begins when you shop. Look for products with less packaging or packaging you know can be accepted for recycling. Avoid single-use products like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic bags and Styrofoam plates. Bring your own reusable tote bags to the store when shopping and prioritize the packaging you can reuse, such as coffee cans or glass jars, which can hold dried foods or household items. It is also essential that you recycle right by knowing what should go in the recycling bin. Paper, plastic bottles with a neck or spout, and metal cans are accepted for recycling in localities throughout Hampton Roads, as long as the items are empty, clean and dry. For details on the Residential Recycling program in Newport News, including lists of what you can and can’t recycle in the city, visit the Public Works webpage.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO