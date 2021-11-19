A warm welcome
On Wednesday, Nov. 17 at OCC’s SRC Arena 50 candidates for citizenship from 29 countries were welcomed to the United States during a naturalization ceremony. Honorable David E. Peebles presided over the ceremony. A list of countries where the candidates for citizenship are from includes: Afghanistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Burma, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Dominican Republic, Hungary, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Yemen.
