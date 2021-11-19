NFL reviewing allegations Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown obtained fake vaccination cards

The NFL is reportedly reviewing accusations made against Antonio Brown, alleging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver sought fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Brown’s former chef alleges Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, reached out to him, saying Brown was willing to pay $500 for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

Steven Ruiz was reportedly unable to obtain the vaccination cards, but Ruiz alleges that Brown showed him cards he obtained for himself and Moreau.

Ruiz and Brown reportedly had a falling out over $10,000 in uncollected debt.

The NFL is reportedly reviewing accusations made against Antonio Brown, alleging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver sought fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter," the NFL's vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy, told CNN in response to the allegations made in the Tampa Bay Times by Brown’s former at-home chef Steven Ruiz.

Ruiz alleges Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, reached out to him, saying Brown was willing to pay $500 for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card. The Times shows a screenshot of the text exchange that does not refer to Brown by name, but references “AB.”

The Times notes Ruiz was unable to obtain the vaccination cards, but Ruiz alleges that Brown showed him cards he obtained for himself and Moreau weeks later.

Ruiz additionally told the paper that Brown owes him $10,000 in uncollected debt.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, shared a statement with CNN, saying Brown is “healthy and vaccinated."

"Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Burstyn said.

"Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl,” Burstyn added.

The Buccaneers released a statement Thursday evening, saying they received vaccination cards from all players and they “submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy.”

"All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed," the statement said.

