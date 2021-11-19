ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on...

