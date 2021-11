Ever since Wilhelm Roentgen created the first X-ray image in 1895, few technologies have had more influence on medicine than those related to clinical imaging. It’s pretty remarkable if we compare the MRI, CT, and X-ray technologies of even just 20 years ago with those of today. Rapid innovation is making imaging better and easier. Still, we’re only starting to scratch the surface of some amazing advances that promise to entirely reshape how doctors diagnose and treat patients.

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO