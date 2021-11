West Ham defender Frederik Alves Ibsen could be on the move from loan club Sunderland. Ibsen has found himself on the bench at Sunderland in recent weeks. His agent, Christian Bysted, told bold: "It's not perfect that he does not start in League One. He plays all the cup matches, and it would have been an insanely good place to be if he played regularly in League 1. But he should preferably play more from the start.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO