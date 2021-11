ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The U.S. Park Police officers who were cleared last month by a federal judge in the death of driver Bijan Ghaisar are now going to be fired by the Department of Interior, according to the police union. The U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police claims the firing is politically motivated, saying Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard were "hung by the mainstream media."

