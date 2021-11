ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chris Burnell is back in Rockford after tranferring from Kirkwood Community College. The former E-Rab dropped a game-high 22 Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as #7 Rock Valley (3-1, 0-0) lost to NJCAA DII Morton College on a buzzer-beater 68-67. Burnell tied the game at 66 in the final seconds with a three-pointer from the top of the key. However, out of a timeout, the Panthers were quick to push the ball down the court and get it in the hands of J.R. Cison. Cison then dribbled to the baseline and knocked down a fall-away jumper as time expired.

