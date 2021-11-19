ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Meet the person in charge of ‘bringing Chase Center to life’

By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheena Way got her start in the entertainment industry at the age of 15 when she was hired at a record store in her native Vancouver. “I really liked all the new music coming in,” she remembers. “Back then, there were record labels that ran the business. They would bring us...

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
blanknews.com

Juke brings new life to a classic musical medium

There are few musical inventions that have stood the test of time like the jukebox. It debuted in San Francisco on November 23, 1889 at the Palais Royal Saloon in San Francisco and went on to become an image of Americana that still endures today. Believe it or not, the...
MUSIC
Golden State of Mind

Preview: Warriors welcome Raptors to Chase Center in Sunday matinee

If I had told you last week that the Golden State Warriors’ four game road trip (including a jaunt to Brooklyn) would conclude with a 3-1 record, you’d probably be happy. And that’s where they stand today, narrowly missing going 4-0 after a last second loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Marin Independent Journal

Marin woman crafts Salt Point, premium cocktails in a can

A clean, well-crafted cocktail can take a bit of effort and finesse that doesn’t naturally lend itself to easy transport. But nearly a decade ago in what turned out to be a trendsetting move in the burgeoning on-the-go boozy beverage industry, Heather Wyatt combined her love of the outdoors, fondness for distilled spirits and background in design and launched Mill Valley-based canned cocktail company Salt Point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Marin Independent Journal

Mysterious street artist Banksy now stars in major SF gallery show

People have seen works by the famed elusive street artist Banksy on exterior walls, bridges, streets, being shredded (by the artist’s own devices) at a Sotheby’s auction, and even being painted over by Christopher Walken in an episode of the BBC thriller series “Outlaws.”. But in a gallery?. It might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Bay Area superstar H.E.R. nominated for eight Grammy Awards

Bay Area music superstar H.E.R. is one of the top nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were announced Tuesday via a global livestream that featured H.E.R. and other artists. The Vallejo native has been nominated for eight trophies, including in two of the four big “general field” categories: album...
VALLEJO, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Review: Epic ‘Great Expectations’ a great fit for San Jose Stage

Adaptations are a tricky little venture. How does one take a monumental novel that lives in a world beyond 500 pages, and whittle it down to a stage play that hovers just beyond two hours?. In San Jose Stage’s delightful interpretation of the Charles Dickens 1861 thematic masterpiece “Great Expectations,”...
SAN JOSE, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Tony-winning ‘Christmas Carol’ in S.F. feels like a family affair

One reason “A Christmas Carol” has become an enduring holiday classic is that Charles Dickens’ 1843 ghost story about crotchety miser Ebenezer Scrooge being spooked into model citizenship is ultimately a story about the importance of kindness and camaraderie, friends and family. So it seems appropriate that the version BroadwaySF...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
CBS LA

BTS Shuts Down Traffic In Fairfax District For Crosswalk Concert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pop sensations BTS are playing four sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood beginning Saturday. The K-Pop band BTS are seen filming for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) But before they do, they took the time to literally shut down traffic for “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” in the Fairfax District. On Tuesday, the group took part in an impromptu crosswalk concert on Beverly Boulevard outside CBS Television City. The seven members and their background dancers ran out into the crosswalk during red lights and performed their hit songs “Dynamite” and “Butter” in front of dozens of thrilled, screaming fans and shocked drivers. A teaser clip of the concert was released by “The Late Late Show.” The full performance will air at a later date. The Inglewood concerts will be the first time BTS will reunite with its legion of fans, called the ARMY, since the 2019 BTS World Tour. Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! 💜https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Rising star Kazemde George brings gently insistent sound back to Bay Area

Between the emphatic title of his debut album, “I Insist,” and the pliant velvet-edged tone of his tenor saxophone, Kazemde George has staked a claim as one of jazz’s most thoughtful and self-possessed young bandleaders. Raised in Berkeley, educated in Boston, and now part of the thriving Brooklyn scene, George...
BERKELEY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Thanksgiving traffic: The Bay Area’s best and worst times to hit the road

A correction to an earlier version of this article has been appended to the end of the article. Bay Area drivers looking to beat the Thanksgiving rush this Wednesday will have their work cut out for them. Two main East Bay arteries – Interstate 580 and Interstate 80 – will see more than triple the normal daily traffic, picking up around noon and gaining steam until it crescendos into a mess of congestion late afternoon,
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Center#Clorox#Seahawks#The Vancouver Canucks#Edmonton Oilers#Nba
Marin Independent Journal

Why the recovery of Bay Area airport traffic is lagging behind other major travel hubs

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, San Francisco International Airport consistently ranked among the top 10 busiest airports in the nation. Mineta San Jose International Airport had just smashed its record for the highest number of passengers in a single year. And, Oakland International Airport was aiming to resurrect a growth streak it had enjoyed for half a decade before a slight dip in 2019.
OAKLAND, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Rare and highly-anticipated Native American restaurant debuts in Oakland

Inside Wahpepah’s Kitchen, the new Native American restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale District, bright yellow shelves are lined with jars of sumac berries, blue corn flour, black turtle beans and other Indigenous ingredients. Those shelves are chef-owner Crystal Wahpepah’s “interpretation of a Native food pantry,” she says. Everything you see is...
OAKLAND, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Zoppé Family Circus under the big top for Thanksgiving week

The circus isn’t usually a Thanksgiving week event in the Bay Area. But this year — with entertainment slowly coming back to life — the Zoppé Family Circus has extended its run through the holiday weekend with three performances daily. And the circus’ theme is an appropriate one as the region emerges from pandemic restrictions. It’s “La Vita Nuova” (the new life).
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy