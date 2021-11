Earlier this month, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, who spent five years as the country’s ice Premier, of sexually assaulting her. Not long afterwards, the post was deleted and she effectively disappeared — leading to a growing amount of concern in the tennis community over what had happened to her. A number of high-profile tennis players — Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka among them — used their platforms to push for greater clarity regarding her whereabouts.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO