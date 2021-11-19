ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh seeks volunteer 'snow angels' to shovel, salt driveways of seniors in need

By Natasha Lindstrom
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
Metro Creative

Pittsburghers looking for a way to give back without digging into their wallets have a wintery option — shoveling snow and salting sidewalks for a neighbor in need as a volunteer “snow angel.”

The city is seeking volunteers for its annual Snow Angels Program.

Officials with the mayor’s office on Monday urged residents to consider signing up for the city-run program.

The program has grown to serve more than 350 residents in need of help on snowy and icy mornings last year.

The service is more than a luxury for those in need, particularly people in danger of hurting themselves by falling or those risking physical health problems.

Nationwide, about 1,500 people go to emergency departments for snow-shoveling injuries each year, the AARP senior advocacy and research nonprofit reports.

Those who are 55 years old or older are four times as likely to suffer cardiac-related symptoms from overexerting themselves while clearing their properties than younger adults.

“Along with fostering stronger community relationships and relieving some of the stress that comes from a snowfall or freeze,” city officials said, “Snow Angels make our sidewalks safer for those who are outside during the winter weather, like postal carriers, firefighters, police officers, and other neighbors.”

Residents who are in need of help get signed up with a volunteer, who will be alerted by text message when their help is needed.

Those eligible for the free service include anyone age 60 or older as well as those with disabilities and does not have anyone to assist with snow removal.

Volunteers can call the city’s response line at 311, call 412-255-4773 or fill out an application online to participate in the Snow Angel program. Residents needing help can request a volunteer through 311 or complete an online request form .

For more information, go to pittsburghpa.gov/snowangels, contact the Snow Angels Program at snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-255-0846.

Tribune-Review

