Got a packed day ahead of you before you even hit the gym? There's no reason you should be toppling over with all of your possessions in tow. It'll make it much easier on you — and your shoulders — to use one of these gym backpacks. They're roomy enough to fit both your computer and your gym clothes, some have separate shoe compartments to keep the rest of your office clothes nice and tidy, and some also come with laundry bags. Plus, they're light and super comfortable on your back, and they don't take up as much space under your desk as a duffel would.

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO