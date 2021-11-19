ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicaragua says it will withdraw from the Organisation of American States

By The Newsroom
 7 days ago
World News

Nicaragua’s government announced that it will withdraw from the Organisation of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega’s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.

Nicaragua foreign minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.

Mr Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in November 7 elections that were broadly criticised as a farce.

A Nicaraguan citizen protests against President Daniel Ortega at the Constitution Square in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP) (AP)

Seven likely challengers to Mr Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.

The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy”.

Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favour of the resolution, while seven, including Mexico, abstained.

Only Nicaragua voted against it.

The U.S. Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has warned that Nicaragua will continue to monitor the situation despite its withdrawal from the OAS.

The American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Nicaragua this Saturday regretted its decision to withdraw from the OAS and asked for a reconsideration, but insisted Will continue to pay close attention to the human rights situation in Central America. IACHR, an autonomous body Organization of American States (OAS) regretted this...
POLITICS
