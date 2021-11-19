ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential to ‘generate momentum’ in protocol negotiations – Lord Frost

By The Newsroom
 7 days ago
There is the potential to “generate momentum” in talks with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, UK Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost has said.

It follows a meeting in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.

Lord Frost said the UK wants to “secure a solution based on consensus”, after his Cabinet colleague Michael Gove earlier appeared to row back on the threat to trigger Article 16.

Negotiations appear to be gathering pace, with Mr Sefcovic welcoming the “change in tone” from the UK and calling for “joint tangible solutions” to be found within the framework of the protocol.

Lord Frost said the UK wants to find 'consensus' on the way forward

Lord Frost described talks as “intensive and constructive”, adding: “There is the potential to generate some momentum in our discussions.”

But he warned “significant gaps remain across most issues”, and said a “significant change from the current situation” is required.

He said the option of triggering Article 16, which would suspend elements of the post-Brexit arrangements, remains an option if a solution cannot be found.

“On medicines, there has been progress but agreement has not been reached,” he said. “Any acceptable solution needs to ensure that medicines are available at the same time and on the same basis across the whole of the UK.

“We have not yet made substantive progress on the fundamental customs and SPS issues relating to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“A durable solution here requires goods to be able to move essentially freely into Northern Ireland when both sides agree that they are remaining in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sefcovic said it is time to switch to “a result-oriented mode” and to “deliver on the issues” raised by stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

“It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the protocol,” he said.

He added there is a “genuine urgency” to resolve the issues of medicines flowing from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

“We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line,” he said.

“This is a real test of political goodwill. The EU, for its part, is confident that our proposed solution, addressing all concerns raised by industry, would bring much needed clarity and foster a positive political momentum.

“On customs, there has been initial useful engagement at technical level. These discussions, which aim to significantly reduce, not to eliminate, customs processes, should be pursued.”

But he called for more movement from the UK on the issue of sanitary and physiosanitary checks.

Mr Sefcovic said: “The EU-proposed solution would lead to a very significant simplification of certification and a reduction in checks. Identity and physical checks would be reduced by around 80% compared to the checks currently required.”

Earlier, Mr Gove expressed confidence that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Gove said: “I do believe that there is a constructive approach that’s being taken by the Commission and Lord Frost has signalled that while, of course, it’s always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we’re confident that we’ll be able to make progress without it.”

But he declined to rule out the option completely.

“I hope that we won’t need to trigger Article 16, for reasons that will be well understood, but we reserve the right to do so if we believe that changes which are required on the ground in Northern Ireland have not been made,” he said.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he believes there is “a genuine desire” on all sides to resolve the protocol dispute without the use of Article 16.

He told the summit: “I believe that in the discussions I’ve had now over the last while, that there is a genuine desire on all sides to get this resolved through negotiation, and through the avoidance of triggering any particular mechanisms within the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Prior to the latest talks with Lord Frost, Mr Sefcovic said new measures on the protocol will create an “express line” on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, resulting in a “win-win situation” for all.

He said the bloc will offer to permanently slash customs paperwork by 50%, along with the removal of up to 80% of checks.

Mr Sefcovic was speaking at the Brexit Institute at Dublin City University on Friday, immediately before the crunch talks with his counterpart.

He called on the UK to “reciprocate” and welcomed the recent “change in tone” in talks.

Mr Sefcovic said the “comprehensive long-term solution” that would see “further facilitation and simplification” of customs checks will result in a “50% permanent reduction in existing paperwork”.

He added: “These measures would create a type of express line, which would substantially facilitate trade between all parties, a win-win situation for all.

“It is a unique and completely new model for how goods can be moved from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, one that will strengthen opportunities for people and businesses alike.

“It will make the application of the protocol more transparent while at the same time respecting the UK’s constitutional order.

“A website will also be set up to show in a clear and comprehensive way the EU legislation applicable in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sefcovic, speaking in London earlier

However, Mr Sefcovic has warned the post-Brexit trade deal is “intrinsically linked” to settling the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Settling the divorce has always been and remains a precondition for our future relationship,” he said.

“It was on this basis that we negotiated, concluded and ratified the trade and co-operation agreement on Christmas Eve last year.

“The two agreements are intrinsically linked, one cannot exist without the other.”

However, he ruled out a renegotiation of the protocol.

He said: “Our solutions can become reality if the UK plays its part. That is why we have engaged constructively with the UK in order to agree joint solutions.

“But we also make clear, with the full support of the European Parliament and the member states, that we will not renegotiate the protocol.

“To do so would mean to put at risk the stability in Northern Ireland and it would be unnecessary because solutions are available within the framework of the protocol.”

FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Independent

Northern Ireland public don’t back you over Brexit talks, Lord Frost told

Lord Frost has been told the Northern Irish public do not back him in negotiations with the EU as he seeks to tear up the Brexit agreement.In an interview on BBC Radio Ulster it was put to the Brexit minister that "poll after poll" showed the public backed keeping the protocol as it was.And it was pointed out that a majority of parties in the Northern Ireland assembly supported keeping the protocol – which the UK government has threatened to scrap.The latest poll conducted for Queen’s University Belfast last month shows support for the protocol growing, with 52 per cent...
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: Deal can be done, says Lord Frost

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said that a deal can be done with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes after Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mícheál Martin said there had been a change of tone in the EU-UK negotiations on the protocol. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney also...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says tearing up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland 'remains on the table' as he warns the EU not to mistake his 'reasonable tone' during talks for a softening in the UK's negotiating stance

Lord Frost today warned the EU that a threat to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland is still 'very much on the table'. Britain and Brussels remain locked in talks as they try to agree ways to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol. But little progress appears to...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Brexit 'mood music' improves, says Irish PM as Lord Frost heads to Brussels

The Brexit "mood music" has improved, the Irish Prime Minister said as Lord Frost heads to Brussels to hold further talks with the European Commission. Micheál Martin said he was encouraged that progress is being made in resolving the dispute over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit arrangements, adding: "The European Union sincerely wants to engage and get a resolution on this."
MUSIC
The Independent

Watch live as Lord Frost meets EU vice-president amid Brexit row

Brexit minister Lord Frost is meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic in London for talks on the Northern Ireland impasse. The pair will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the protocol, but expectations are low and the UK has warned suspending parts of the deal, which leaves Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, will be the “only option” if talks break down. Mr Sefcovic is expected to hold a news conference following talks with Lord Frost.
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost says divergence from EU rules ‘national necessity’ as he defends trade policy

Lord Frost has suggested he has oversight of the UK’s trade policy in order ensure that it was “consistent” with the post-Brexit trade deal, while moving the UK away from EU rules.  Speaking at the Guildhall in London on Monday, the Brexit minister told City leaders that his job was not just about settling disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol.  “That is why I have the job I have – it’s about trying to ensure there’s consistency between what’s required by the agreements with the EU, by the FTAs [Free Trade Agreements] with other countries and find the programme of domestic reforms our new freedoms have made possible,” he said.  Lord Frost...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Cut taxes or Brexit will fail, says Lord Frost

Britain cannot carry on as it was before Brexit and must cut taxes and reduce regulation, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for "free debate" over government policy. In a speech at a conference attended by Boris Johnson, the Brexit minister urged the UK not to import the "European social model" or it would risk the failure of its split from the EU.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lord Frost has identified a fundamental problem with Brexit

David Frost, the Brexit minister, said in a speech yesterday that the whole point of leaving the EU was for Britain to do things differently. That was why, he said, he negotiated what is often called a “hard” Brexit, because he and Boris Johnson wanted to give Britain the maximum freedom to diverge from EU rules. He argued that Britain will only make a success of Brexit if it goes for a low-tax economy that focuses on deregulation and innovation.
POLITICS
BBC

Šefčovič: EU accuses Lord Frost of 'political posturing'

The European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič has accused the UK's Brexit Minister, Lord David Frost, of "political posturing". Writing in The Mail on Sunday Lord Frost said "urgency" was needed from the EU to resolve the issues in the Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol is the deal between the EU...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Cut taxes, says Lord Frost

Amid reports of unrest in Downing Street, Lord Frost has made an intervention. He insisted that Britain cannot carry on as it did before Brexit - and must cut taxes and reduce regulation. Calling for "free debate" over government policy, the Brexit minister told a conference attended by Boris Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit chief Lord Frost said leaving EU single market would cost Brits £1,500 each

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person, it has emerged.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.He is pushing hard to drive European judges out of the Brexit deal and oversaw withdrawal from the single market and customs union.But before the referendum, while a lobbyist for the drinks industry, Lord Frost struck a different tone – acknowledging Brexit’s massive costs.He told a Scottish Parliament committee in 2015 that the “single...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
newschain

Brexit: Gaps between UK and EU on Northern Ireland remain ‘significant’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said a “significant” gap remains between the UK and the European Union after talks aimed at resolving issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements ended in disappointment. The Tory peer repeated a threat to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing trade after no breakthroughs were...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

