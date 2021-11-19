Buckle Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Looking into the current session, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is trading at $61.13, after a 5.67% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 3.90%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 70.45%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO