Financial Reports

Buckle Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $319.43 million, beating the analyst consensus of $299.12 million. Comparable store...

