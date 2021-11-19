ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Recalls Products From Over 400 Cannabis Dispensaries Citing Inaccurate Test Results

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan regulators issued a recall of marijuana products that passed safety assessments at testing facilities over the last several months, impacting products sold at more than 400 stores across the state. On Wednesday, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) reported having detected "inaccurate and/or unreliable results" of all products...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
clclt.com

HOW TO RUN A CANNABIS DISPENSARY: THE PRACTICAL GUIDE.

Marijuana remains a contentious matter. Regardless of the fairly large number of states in America legalizing cannabis for both medical and recreational intentions, other states, still have restrictive laws to contain the use of the goods. On this note, to manage your dispensary lawfully, you must conform with the California’s marijuana legislation. However, you'll get closed down, get heavy penalties and could even go to confinement, If you don't do business granting the guidelines. As the use of cannabis becomes more standard by the society, the number of people looking to open for business a dispensary is also rising. Notwithstanding, numerous people don't know where to start when approaching this business opportunity. The process can be confusing for even the most seasoned business holders, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Comparable to establishing a regular store, you'll have many things to consider before launching your own dispensary.
INDUSTRY
grmag.com

KAI Cannabis opens Muskegon dispensary

A cannabis company opened its second Michigan location in Muskegon over the weekend. KAI Cannabis on Saturday, Nov. 20, opened a location at 3737 E. Apple Ave. in Muskegon, its second in Michigan. “I am so proud of our retail team and all that they have accomplished in such a...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

64,000-pound, $229 million Michigan marijuana recall is the result of bureaucratic ‘abuse,’ new lawsuit claims

Viridis Laboratories, the largest marijuana testing lab in Michigan, is accusing state licensers of tarnishing its name in a politically motivated attempt to “level the playing field,” according to a lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 22. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a recall on an estimated $229 million worth...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Labs sue Michigan regulator over marijuana recall: There is no public safety risk

A week after Michigan regulators issued what is likely the largest marijuana recall in the state's history, the testing lab accused of producing unreliable results is suing the state. Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North, located in Lansing and Bay City,  respectively, filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims  on Monday against the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency; its director, Andrew Brisbo, and other employees, saying: "There is no public or safety risk justifying the recall at all. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Marijuana testing company sues state over massive, 'unjustified' recall

A marijuana testing facility is suing state regulators after its work became the subject of one of the largest recalls in the Michigan marijuana industry's fledgling, three-year history. Viridis Laboratories said the recall of about 60% to 70% of the state's on-shelf cannabis products was "unjustified, prejudiced and retaliatory," according...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#The Recall#Mra#Viridis Laboratories#Cbs News#Michiganders
MetroTimes

Massive marijuana recall in Michigan leads to lawsuit from testing lab

A Michigan marijuana testing lab is suing state regulators over a massive cannabis recall that forced more than 400 dispensaries to remove thousands of pounds of pot from their shelves last week. Viridis Laboratories claims in a lawsuit filed in the Michigan Court of Claims on Monday that the Marijuana...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sand Hills Express

Michigan lab behind $229 million cannabis recall sues regulators

The company at the center of what is considered Michigan’s largest ever marijuana recall filed a lawsuit Monday against the state’s marijuana regulatory agency. The recall issued last week impacts more than 400 sales locations throughout Michigan and represents an estimated $229 million in cannabis products, according to the lawsuit.
MICHIGAN STATE
SlashGear

Old Spice and Secret sprays are the latest products recalled over benzene

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a major recall involving some of its aerosol spray deodorants sold under the Old Spice and Secret brands, including some Old Spice Below Deck products. This is a voluntary recall initiated due to the presence of benzene, a carcinogen that may cause certain cancers in people who are exposed to high levels of the chemical.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
SlashGear

Odor-Eaters spray products recalled over cancer-causing chemical

Odor-Eaters has recalled dozens of lots of its aerosol spray products over contamination with low levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen linked to blood cancers. The products are designed to spray on feet in order to reduce odor and treat athlete’s foot, a fungal condition that can occur in athletes who frequently work up a sweat while wearing shoes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Haven Tribune

Marijuana products recalled in hundreds of Michigan stores

Michigan regulators are recalling cannabis products sold at more than 400 stores across the state. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says they found “inaccurate and/or unreliable” results of cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North. The cannabis products affected by the recall were tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. MRA says the recall affects all marijuana products tested between that timeframe at the Viridis labs except for cannabis products that can be inhaled, including vape carts, live resin and distillate.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan marijuana recall includes dozens of dispensaries across state -- See where it was sold here

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for weed products sold across Michigan on Wednesday. See where it was sold below. According to the MRA, all marijuana products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North are part of the recall except inhalable marijuana concentrate products such as vape cartridges, live resin, distillates, and other cannabis concentrates created through residual solvent extractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

More than 400 Michigan pot shops affected by massive testing recall

Product at more than 400 Michigan medical and recreational marijuana facilities is believed to have been impacted by a testing issue that led the state to issue one of the largest recalls since the Marijuana Regulatory Agency was formed in 2019. The agency on Wednesday recalled all products tested by...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Marijuana products sold all around MI recalled after lab testing problem

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is warning people of a recall on a number of cannabis products. The MRA released a bulletin Wednesday after it said it found unreliable, inaccurate results of products tested by safety compliance facilities Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan issues enormous marijuana recall based on safety test concerns

Michigan licensing officials late on Nov. 17 issued what is likely the largest marijuana recall in the state ever, since the commercial market opened in December 2019. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) recalled all marijuana flower product that passed safety testing at Viridis Laboratories between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. The exact quantity of impacted products hasn’t been released by the MRA.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

State regulators order large-scale pot recall for 'inaccurate' testing

THURSDAY, Nov. 18 — A massive statewide recall of marijuana has forced just about every pot shop in Greater Lansing — and hundreds more across Michigan — to pull thousands of products from their shelves due to concerns over inaccurate test results from a lab in Lansing. A notice issued...
LANSING, MI
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy