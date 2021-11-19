ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians team shop sign falls as new merchandise goes on sale

By Jen Steer
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The sign to the Cleveland Guardians team shop at Progressive Field fell Friday morning.

The shop reopened at 9 a.m. to start selling Guardians gear for the first time as the team officially makes the transition from Indians.

A FOX 8 photographer snapped a photo of the sign and debris on the ground near the pillar, which was roped off.

(Photo: Billy Muhammed/FOX 8)
The switch from Indians to Guardians has been met with mixed reaction from people who don’t understand the need for the change, those who don’t like the new name and some who aren’t fans of the new logo. Some joked on Twitter that they hoped the sign falling isn’t, “A sign of what’s to come.”

Comments / 13

B - Man
7d ago

The people who went there to get the new guardians gear, drove there by themselves with there mask on.

