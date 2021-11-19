Extra Thoughtful Holiday Gifts on Etsy

The official start to the “holiday shopping” season is just around the corner. For some, this means it’s time for finger calisthenics, as they get ready to shop their way through all the internet has to offer. Others are scoping out the circulars for the best deals and preparing to wait in line at the crack of dawn. There’s nothing wrong with either option, but I always encourage shopping local around the holidays as well, as Westerly has PLENTY of wonderful small businesses where you can find unique gifts for anyone on your list. If this isn’t an option, or if you’re looking for a more economical route, handmade gifts are always loved and appreciated, and the library can certainly help you with those!

WESTERLY, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO