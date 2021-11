The KC Royals caused a stir among fans Wednesday when they hinted at a new uniform design on the team Twitter account. Their initial tweet clearly displayed a photo of who appeared to be second baseman Whit Merrifield decked out in a new uniform, but its detailing was blocked out by shadows and blue light. Zooming into the photo didn’t reveal anything other than a humorous “Nice Try” emblazoned on Merrifield’s jersey to deter anyone from discovering what the new design might be.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO