Brian Flores November 19 Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
 7 days ago

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Tua Tagovailoa has had a couple of good days of practice. "There's some discomfort, but he's fighting through it."

-- The Dolphins had done some scouting work on quarterback Jake Luton beforehand, and that led to them signing him to the practice squad this week.

-- Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel remain limited in practice, and how they get through practice Friday will go a long way toward determining their availability for the game against the Jets.

-- There's no difference in game-planning because of facing the same team twice in a four-week span, which is what's going to happen now with the Dolphins and the Jets.

-- There are continuing discussions about ways to improve the roster at every position, which was Flores' response to the idea of looking to upgrade at running back.

-- There are gusts and winds that show up often at MetLife Stadium and that could have an impact on how the game is called. Flores says he brings up the elements, but at the same time doesn't want to overload his players in terms of thinking of every single possibility.

-- Flores jokes that the media no doubt enjoyed talking with Mack Hollins, who he clearly recognizes has a strong and unique personality. Flores also recognizes his special teams ability.

-- The Dolphins coached Jets rookie running back Michael Carter at the Senior Bowl and Flores came away impressed with him. "We liked him at the Senior Bowl." Flores says you could see the professionalism in how Carter went about that week of practice.

-- Jamal Perry's versatility on defense and ability to play special teams are some of the reasons he's been around for the past three years and why he was re-signed to the 53-player roster this week.

-- Andrew Billings has done a good job after signing with the practice squad this week, though Flores is kind of hinting expecting him to play against the Jets might be premature.

