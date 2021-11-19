ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make an amazing natural Thanksgiving tablescape

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are focused on the Thanksgiving feast, but...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

How Frozen Bread Dough Can Make Your Thanksgiving Even Easier

Let's just admit it: We all wish we had the time and skills to effortlessly mix, proof, and shape all the delectable buns, breads, and pastries our families crave at the holidays. But there's no shame in admitting that we don't. Instead, what you need is an easy stock up...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Gravy from Scratch—Perfect for Thanksgiving Dinner

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, we love the classics—turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes. But if we’re being honest, what takes all these dishes from tasty to absolutely irresistible is the gravy. Not just any gravy will do, however, for the biggest—and best—meal of the year. Jars and packets of gravy simply won’t cut it as a partner to our favorite mashed potatoes and perfectly roasted turkey.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Nurseries#Food Drink#Pike Nurseries
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
southernhospitalityblog.com

Christmas Tablescape Ideas

I haven’t started decorating for Christmas yet, but I plan on starting very soon and probably this week. We have a project we’re working on and I’m trying to get that all cleaned up before I start decorating. But it’s fun to look back at past years to see what I did around here. Today I’m looking at my tables for ideas on on how I can change things up and do something a bit different with the mix I have of Christmas decor.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
metroparent.com

How to Make Thanksgiving Dinner Less Stressful for Your Family

Thanksgiving can become a stressful holiday for moms and dads. There’s an expectation of a perfect meal, a warm gathering of friends, a spotless house — not to mention humble expressions of gratitude all around. If you’ve had your fill of roasting turkeys to the point of dryness and yam...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

How To Make Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Last Longer

You've spent hours slaving over the stove making a Thanksgiving Day feast for you and your loved ones, and most of the spoils of your labor were gobbled down in about an hour. But then you're left with one of the most glorious parts of Thanksgiving that keeps the holiday spirit going for days afterward: leftovers. To help maximize the lifespan of your leftovers, we've gathered a bunch of tricks of the preservation trade to make sure you're able to enjoy as much of that turkey and gravy as you possibly can.
RECIPES
wkar.org

Q: How can families make Thanksgiving traditions special?

A: Family traditions can be special when new traditions are created by those in the current generation. Sometimes, we feel pressure to only practice traditions from our childhood. But the best thing about a tradition can be its beginning. So why not begin a new tradition by allowing the current generation to have a say? Offering to create a new tradition with the whole family’s input demonstrates what being inclusive is all about.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

How Bar Keepers Friend Could Make Your Thanksgiving Cleanup Easier

Thanksgiving really is one of those holidays we simultaneously look forward to and dread the whole year-round. There's sitting down with close family and friends to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal filled with warmth and laughter. There's visiting a distant relative and struggling to fathom how you're possibly related to them. There's the prayer around the table before you carve the turkey, giving thanks for what you have in a moment of reflection and gratitude. There's the good, there's the bad, and there's the downright strange, but Thanksgiving is that holiday that truly puts us in that warm, optimistic holiday state of mind.
HOME & GARDEN
la-story.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving Early with Amazing ‘FRIENDSGIVING’ Cocktails!

“FRIENDSGIVING” BATCH COCKTAILS… Updating Thanksgiving!. Thanksgiving is about family and friends.. and the cool part of this (and future cocktail posts) will be to take Thanksgiving. up a notch to FRIENDSGIVING.. which is sharing cocktails with friends as well as family!. Little Bit Bittah. Created by Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador...
RETAIL
Tree Hugger

How to Make Flaxseed Gel for Hair: Super Easy Recipe With Natural Ingredients

Flaxseed is a known packed with fiber, plant-based fatty acids, and lignans. The tiny oily seeds are a common addition to smoothies and cereals—not to mention a great vegan substitute for eggs in baking—but you probably didn't know that with a dash of water, flaxseed can become an effective natural hair gel replacement.
HAIR CARE
Tree Hugger

How to Make Hair Shiny Naturally: 10 Easy DIY Treatments and Tips

If you want shiny hair but don't want to spend a lot of money on fancy products, or prefer natural treatments over chemicals and ingredients you can't pronounce, this list is for you. Enhance your hair's shine and learn to nourish it with these easy, natural rinses, scrubs, and masks,...
HAIR CARE
Mashed

How Al Roker Makes A Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich

If someone were to ask what the best part about Thanksgiving was, they would likely get a ton of different answers — digging into a big and juicy turkey, beating your friends and family at board games, recreating your grandma's old sweet potato pie recipe — there's no wrong answer. What everyone can most definitely agree on, however, is that the leftovers that you are bound to end up with for days worth of Thanksgiving-themed meals in the coming weeks is the best part about the holiday. And the best way to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers is by stuffing them into a big fat sandwich.
CELEBRITIES
WECT

Tips on how to make healthy choices and still enjoy Thanksgiving meal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A heaping plate of turkey, sides and all the fixings, served with a glass of wine and followed by a slice of pie with whipped cream, it can add up to nearly 2,500 calories, in one sitting! If you add in appetizers and more drinks, a holiday celebration can exceed 3,000 calories. That’s about 50 percent more than the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended adult daily calorie intake.
WILMINGTON, NC
Field & Stream

Wild Thanksgiving: How to Make Garlic-Roasted Pheasant

You wouldn’t think a guy from Appalachia, Va., would know what to do with a pheasant, but Richmond chef and restaurateur Jason Alley knocks it out of the park with this roasted rooster recipe. Paired with a pan gravy and served over zucchini pancakes, it’s a wild take on a classic Sunday dinner. Done right, it should transport you back to grandma’s kitchen. Though Alley doesn’t specify, I suggest brining the pheasants overnight to add as much moisture as possible. And if you didn’t pluck the birds to the wingtips (I never do), don’t worry about trimming and roasting them under the bird.
RECIPES

