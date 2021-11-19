How to make an amazing natural Thanksgiving tablescape

You wouldn’t think a guy from Appalachia, Va., would know what to do with a pheasant, but Richmond chef and restaurateur Jason Alley knocks it out of the park with this roasted rooster recipe. Paired with a pan gravy and served over zucchini pancakes, it’s a wild take on a classic Sunday dinner. Done right, it should transport you back to grandma’s kitchen. Though Alley doesn’t specify, I suggest brining the pheasants overnight to add as much moisture as possible. And if you didn’t pluck the birds to the wingtips (I never do), don’t worry about trimming and roasting them under the bird.
