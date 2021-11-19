Meet the person in charge of ‘bringing Chase Center to life’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pop sensations BTS are playing four sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood beginning Saturday. The K-Pop band BTS are seen filming for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) But before they do, they took the time to literally shut down traffic for “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” in the Fairfax District. On Tuesday, the group took part in an impromptu crosswalk concert on Beverly Boulevard outside CBS Television City. The seven members and their background dancers ran out into the crosswalk during red lights and performed their hit songs “Dynamite” and “Butter” in front of dozens of thrilled, screaming fans and shocked drivers. A teaser clip of the concert was released by “The Late Late Show.” The full performance will air at a later date. The Inglewood concerts will be the first time BTS will reunite with its legion of fans, called the ARMY, since the 2019 BTS World Tour. Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! 💜https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO