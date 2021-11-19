Ghost guns and the limits of gun control

David Harsanyi writes for National Review Online about declining public support for gun control measures. Polls that gauge support for “gun control” measures are imperfect, but long-term surveys do offer some useful insight into trends. A new Gallup poll finds that American support for “stricter gun control” has fallen to 52 percent, the lowest it’s been since 2014. For context: After the Parkland school shooting in 2018, support for gun control hit its highest level since 1993 at 67 percent. In 1990, the percentage that supported stricter laws was 78 percent. In 2020, there was seven-point drop and another five-point one this year. And imagine what those polls would look like if more Americans understood that the vast majority of gun owners do go through background checks?
Comments / 0