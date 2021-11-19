Student charged for homecoming weekend shooting at Morgan State

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Morgan State student for an October 23 shooting on campus.

Marcellus Lavay Walls, of Washington D.C., is accused of shooting a fellow freshman student in the Montebello Complex parking lot, after the university's homecoming football game.

According to a police report, Walls and the victim got in a fight before the shooting occurred.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage and determined Walls was a person of interest in the case. A witness later identified him as the shooter.

"We also appreciate the courage of those who came forward to assist in this investigation by supplying key information leading to the arrest of the suspected assailant," Morgan State said in a statement.

It's still unclear what started the fight.

"While we take comfort in knowing that a suspect has been captured, our concerns are still heightened as to the cause of this incident and its escalation to an extremely violent act," the university's statement continued. "Please know that violence of any kind is never accepted and will not be tolerated on our campus. The safety of our community is paramount."

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Walls is being held without bail until trial, where he faces attempted murder charges.

