Despite only being released this past Friday, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" has already been a source of contention among gamers. Prior to release, the "Call of Duty" community had already expressed concerns regarding cheaters ruining the game for everyone, an issue that has adversely effected "Call of Duty: Warzone" for a while now. The announcement that "Call of Duty: Vanguard" wouldn't be released with Ranked Play was another disappointment to fans. Factor in the increasingly complicated lawsuits against Activision Blizzard that arose during the game's development, and it becomes obvious that the newest iteration in the "Call of Duty" franchise had a lot working against it prior to its release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO