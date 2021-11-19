ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Poland says Belarus ferries migrants back to border after clearing camps

By Yara Abi Nader, Kacper Pempel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIELSK PODLASKI, Poland/BRUZGI, Belarus (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally, only hours after clearing camps at a frontier that has become the focus of an escalating East-West crisis. The accusation by Poland...

The Independent

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered as Russian tensions grow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that was due to take place as early as next week and involve people in Russia. Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared. The president did not give more details about the alleged coup, but said Ukrainian intelligence suspected the involvement of Russian citizens and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and...
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
KXRM

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France and Britain appealed Thursday for European assistance, promised stepped-up efforts to combat people-smuggling networks and also traded blame and barbs in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly sinking that again shone a light on the scale and complexity of Europe’s migration problems.
AFP

Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

A centre-left-led alliance of parties on Wednesday announced a deal to form Germany's new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle. The swift pace at which the three parties -- known in Germany as the Ampel or "traffic-light" after their colours -- came together to defy expectations as the FDP is not seen as a natural partner of the centre-left SPD or Greens.
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's slow but steady next chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of becoming chancellor -- so much so that he doesn't even have an official biography.
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive.  Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border.
AFP

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday asking France to  immediately start taking back all migrants who land in England after crossing the Channel, after at least 27 died when their boat foundered off Calais. Taking back migrants "would significantly reduce -- if not stop -- the crossings, saving thousands of lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs" behind the trafficking, he said in a letter sent to Macron on Thursday evening. The record wave of illegal migrants seeking to cross the English Channel is a volatile issue for both leaders amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and controversy over what critics say is a callous attitude in both capitals. Johnson's letter also set out areas for greater cooperation with France, proposing joint border patrols, aerial surveillance and intelligence sharing.
AFP

Merkel gives stark warning as Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000

German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued an urgent warning on pandemic management on Thursday to the new government coming in to succeed her, imploring it to take quick, decisive measures as the country's total death toll passed 100,000. "We need more contact restrictions," Merkel said, adding that she had "today clearly told" Scholz that "we can still manage this transition period together and look at all necessary measures".
The Independent

Ample supplies, anti-vax lies: Why Bulgaria has the EU’s lowest vaccination rate

The doctor is desperate. For months she has been trying to convince her neighbours in this northwest Bulgarian town to get vaccinated to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19. But it is a losing battle and on one recent grey Wednesday afternoon, only a trickle of patients shows up to get vaccinated.There are abundant supplies and a choice of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine, yet only 12 per cent of those in Vidin, a town of 63,000 inhabitants near the Romanian border, have been double jabbed.“The cases have increased,” said Pepa Tsvetanova, a physician and public health official...
