We have great news for all those looking to purchase a new gaming laptop. You can currently save some bucks on several options, starting with the Alienware m17 R4 that is currently receiving a $200 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just under $2,000. This laptop features a 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. It comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but you will be able to get Windows 11 for free if you eventually decide to upgrade.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO