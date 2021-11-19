Dr. Lee Norman steps down as leader at KDHE

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We have come to the end of The Decades as we look back from 2010 to the present. Siemens rolls out its first nacelle at the new plant, but market volatility would force the company to lay off workers later. The county begins working hard to find a remedy for the overcrowding at the county jail. New leadership comes on board for both the police and fire departments. A longtime family-owned manufacturer is sold and a high-profile murder case begins. A portion of Emerson Carey’s development in the southeast part of the city is condemned and abandoned. The longtime president of Hutchinson Community College steps down, as does the longtime GM of the Kansas State Fair. Both the city and county see leadership changes and a major facelift comes to the Hutchinson Sports Arena. That and more in one last look at The Decades this Sunday.

