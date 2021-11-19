ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dr. Lee Norman steps down as leader at KDHE

 7 days ago
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday the departure of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Lee Norman, according to a media release from her office. “I want to thank Dr. Lee Norman for his service to the people of Kansas these last three years,...

Hutch Post

The Decades: Final issue this Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We have come to the end of The Decades as we look back from 2010 to the present. Siemens rolls out its first nacelle at the new plant, but market volatility would force the company to lay off workers later. The county begins working hard to find a remedy for the overcrowding at the county jail. New leadership comes on board for both the police and fire departments. A longtime family-owned manufacturer is sold and a high-profile murder case begins. A portion of Emerson Carey’s development in the southeast part of the city is condemned and abandoned. The longtime president of Hutchinson Community College steps down, as does the longtime GM of the Kansas State Fair. Both the city and county see leadership changes and a major facelift comes to the Hutchinson Sports Arena. That and more in one last look at The Decades this Sunday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Child care classes offered again by health department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will once again be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a child care provider. The class will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Michelle or Jeanette...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Schmidt: 'No discretionary judgment call' on religious exemptions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt clarified Wednesday that those who have a religious reason not to be vaccinated don't have to explain why in Kansas. "There have been some employers, particularly some public sector employers that have required employees to complete a questionnaire providing details about their religious faith and maybe even supporting materials about the nature of the faith and why it speaks to the issue of vaccine mandates," Schmidt said. "That is now illegal in Kansas. It was always suspect, as a matter of religious freedom, but now state law specifically prohibits employers from inquiring about the sincerity of an employee's claim of a religious exemption from vaccine mandates."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas health official: COVID cases rising ahead of holiday

TOPEKA (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings. Nielsen said the state is...
KANSAS STATE
