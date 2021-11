One of the more intriguing parts of The Wheel of Time's deep lore is that the story technically takes place in our future, technically making the story a post-apocalyptic tale. In the opening scene of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time series, viewers see the ruins of skyscrapers covered in fauna, long since abandoned by man. These skyscrapers set the tone for the entire series, giving a very concrete example that the Wheel of Time is set in the far-flung future of our world. While these references are relatively far and few in between in the show, they do provide a bit of context for the occasional reference to real world legends and historical figures that pop up in the show.

