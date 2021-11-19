Pac-Man Museum + - Announcement Trailer

XVII - The Castle's Top Floor. In this room, go right, but don't go through the door at the far right of the corridor. Instead, at the right side of the corridor, look up and you'll see a gap in the ceiling. With the soul of the Giant Bat, we can now access this area, so fly up through the hole and to the room above. In this first room, three enemies will attack you - a Succubus, an Erinys, and a Gargoyle. Take care of the three foes. Then, left to add that area of the corridor to your map. Then simply walk right, jump over the gap we initially jumped into this room via, and go right into the adjacent room.

