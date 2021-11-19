ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great: Season 2 Review

By Matt Fowler
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great: Season 2 arrives Friday, November 19 on Hulu. The miraculous tonal twistings of Hulu's The Great return triumphantly, with 10 new episodes of historical hilarity, jarring lewdness, and surprising sentiment. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult once again dazzle in this "occasionally true story" of Russian Empress Catherine the Great...

