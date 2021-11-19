The Great: Season 2 Review

The second season of the lauded Hulu original, “The Great” arrives this week. While not exactly the second coming, it is still clever. A short reprise precedes the first episode but briefly, young Catherine (f/k/a Sophie) of Germany has been married off to the crude, abusive, and sexually promiscuous Peter III of Russia. It is a marriage made in hell and Catherine soon gathers allies within the court to try to topple Peter and take the reins herself. The story resumes as Catherine, not yet Great has now won her coup but is still saddled with her profane, satyric (and yes it is conveniently a play on satiric), gorgeous husband Peter. Conceding the country’s rule to Catherine, does not lessen her difficulties. She still has a powerful enemy in the Archbishop, the court mean girls led by Peter’s Aunt Elizabeth, a hapless chief of staff Orlo, and her drunk, delusional, and incompetent General, Velementov. What’s a girl to do?

