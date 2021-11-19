Did you see the lunar eclipse Friday morning?

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...

