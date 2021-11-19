ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Did you see the lunar eclipse Friday morning?

localsyr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York was treated to a partial lunar...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
localsyr.com

Newsmakers with Dan Cummings: What is ARISE at the farm?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the pandemic, referrals have increased for ARISE, Inc’s “Arise at the Farm,” a 77-acre Chittenango horse farm that offers year-round activities for people with disabilities. ARISE is an Independent Living Center promoting the full inclusion of people with disabilities in several counties of Central New...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy