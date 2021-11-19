ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Updated guidance released for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program applicants

KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rznak_0d1sWogi00

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced updated guidance for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program applicants.

The following updated guidance is being provided:

  • EIDL loan and Targeted Advance applications will be accepted until December 31 and will continue to be processed after this date until funds are exhausted.
  • Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will be accepted until December 31; however, the SBA may be unable to process some Supplemental Targeted Advance applications submitted near the December 31 deadline due to legal requirements. The SBA cannot continue to process Supplemental Targeted Advance applications after December 31 and strongly encourages eligible small businesses to apply by December 10 to ensure adequate processing time.
  • Borrowers can request increases up to their maximum eligible loan amount for up to two years after their loan origination date , or until the funds are exhausted, whichever is soonest.
  • The SBA will accept and review reconsideration and appeal requests for COVID EIDL applications received on or before December 31 if the reconsideration/appeal is received within the timeframes in the regulation. This means six months from the date of decline for reconsiderations and 30 days from the date of reconsideration decline for appeals – unless funding is no longer available.

“The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance programs still have billions of dollars available to help small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. More than 3.8 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” said Patrick Kelley, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access. “Key enhancements have been made to the loan program that will help our nation’s businesses recover and get back on track.”

In September, Administrator Guzman announced enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. Key changes announced included:

  • Increased COVID EIDL Cap. The SBA lifted the COVID EIDL cap from $500,000 to $2 million. Loan funds can be used for any normal operating expenses and working capital, including payroll, purchasing equipment, and paying off debt.
  • Implementation of a Deferred Payment Period. The SBA will ensure small business owners will not have to begin COVID EIDL repayment until two years after loan origination so that they can get through the pandemic without having to worry about making ends meet.
  • Establishment of a 30-Day Exclusivity Window. To ensure Main Street businesses have additional time to access these funds, the SBA implemented a 30-day exclusivity window of approving and disbursing funds for loans of $500,000 or less. Approval and disbursement of loans over $500,000 began after the 30-day period ended.
  • Expansion of Eligible Use of Funds. COVID EIDL funds are now eligible to prepay commercial debt and make payments on federal business debt.
  • Simplification of affiliation requirements. To ease the COVID EIDL application process for small businesses, the SBA established simplified affiliation requirements to model those of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

How to apply

Eligible small businesses, nonprofits, and agricultural businesses in all U.S. states and territories can apply. Visit www.sba.gov/eidl to learn more about eligibility and application requirements. The last day that applications may be received is December 31, 2021. Applications received by December 10 for Supplemental Advance will be processed in the order received and the SBA cannot guarantee processing of all applications by December 31. All applicants should file their applications as soon as possible to allow for processing. For additional information on COVID EIDL and other recovery programs, please visit www.sba.gov/relief .

Small business owners may call SBA’s Customer Service Center 1-833-853-5638 (855-440-4960 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for additional assistance. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Abbreviated hours will be observed during the Thanksgiving holiday (closed on Thanksgiving Day; open Friday, November 26 – Sunday, November 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST). Multilingual representatives are available.

Small business owners may also contact SBA’s Resource Partners by visiting www.sba.gov/local-assistance .

Application Process and Fraud Control Enhancements

In addition to the policy enhancements, the SBA has invested in optimized processes and increased capacity to improve the customer service experience for applicants. Directed by Administrator Guzman to swiftly and drastically enhance COVID EIDL, the revamped management team implemented new processes and performance management such as prioritizing personnel for COVID EIDL and increasing the average number of application decisions made. The SBA accelerated daily processing of loan increases from close to 2,000 applications to more than 37,000 applications daily. Loan officer productivity also went from 1.86 applications per day to 15 applications per day. As a result of these increased loan review rates, the 600,000+ loan increase backlog has been cleared and new applications are processed immediately. At the same time, and to ensure taxpayer dollars are used to support businesses that need COVID EIDL funding most, the SBA increased fraud controls and is working in collaboration with the SBA Inspector General to closely monitor the program.

All business owners that have received previous loans through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), or Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) may still benefit from COVID EIDL. To learn more about the application process, visit www.sba.gov/eidl .

About Economic Injury Disaster Loans

In response to COVID-19, small business owners, including agricultural businesses, and nonprofit organizations in all U.S. states, Washington D.C., and territories can apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The purpose of EIDL is to provide financial assistance for small businesses to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDRV

Deadline Approaching for SBA Disaster Loans for Property Damage Due to the Bootleg Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - December 27, 2021, is the deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County. Thats according to Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. The loans are for both businesses and residents. The fire occurred on July 6 through August 15, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
wtxl.com

Small businesses still locked out of COVID-19 disaster aid program

Since the pandemic, business for Emily Reid hasn't been so hot. "It's just been very slow," she said. Her family owns Spagnvola Chocolatier in Maryland. "We make our own chocolate," Reid said. "We sell truffles bonbons, we have bars." They've been trying to get a COVID-19 Federal Disaster Loan for...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
brproud.com

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — An SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be opening in Gonzales on Wednesday morning. This DLOC will be located at 1112 E Ascension Complex Blvd and operate Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in need of assistance with their disaster loan applications and loan closings can visit to talk with a representative.
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
State
Washington State
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Health
journalofaccountancy.com

SBA clarifies COVID-19 EIDL application deadlines

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released updated guidance Friday regarding applications for loans, advances, and appeal requests with the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program. While the previously established Dec. 31 deadline remains in place, the SBA said it strongly recommends that businesses seeking a Supplemental Targeted Advance...
CREDITS & LOANS
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

IRS Gives Guidance on Timing of PPP Loan Relief, as Well as Other Issues Related to Tax Exempt COVID Relief Programs

The IRS finally addressed the options for the timing of PPP forgiveness for tax purposes in Revenue Procedure 2021-48[1] as well as issuing two related procedures at the same time dealing with related issues. This includes a very limited time period when an affected BBB partnership can file an amended income tax return in lieu of filing the otherwise required Administrative Adjustment Request.
INCOME TAX
Lassen County News

SBA tops $ 5 million in disaster assistance loans for wildfires

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced today that SBA has approved more than $5 million in federal disaster loans for California businesses and residents impacted by wildfires in Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Tehama and Trinity counties that occurred July 14 through Oct. 25, 2021. According to Garfield, SBA has approved $786,400 for businesses and $4,345,800 for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Applications#Ppp Loan#Business Loan#Covid Eidl#Office Of Capital Access
kmmo.com

SAFHR PROGRAM OFFERS RENT, UTILITY ASSISTANCE TO HOUSEHOLDS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program provides rent and utility assistance for households which have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance includes rent and utilities in arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance.
HOUSE RENT
West Central Reporter

Top 50 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 62681 in April 2020

Here are the top 50 largest PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 62681, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
SMALL BUSINESS
wmay.com

SBA Promotes Small Business Saturday, Pandemic Relief Programs

You may be familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the Small Business Administration wants to remind you of an important event in the middle: Small Business Saturday. The SBA visited the Hoogland Center for the Arts Tuesday to discuss the event, which encourages people to do holiday shopping at locally-owned small businesses. The agency is also promoting pandemic relief programs and grants available to small businesses like the Hoogland. The Hoogland’s Executive Director Gus Gordon says initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program were essential to keeping the arts center going during the pandemic shutdown.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
njbmagazine.com

Update on Cannabusiness Applications

The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will begin accepting applications for recreational cannabis businesses beginning on Dec. 15. At today’s New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference in Atlantic City, the chair and executive director of the CRC discussed application and licensing rules and processes, including the types of businesses that will initially receive priority review of applications.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore to spend $55 million in COVID relief aid on workforce development, economic recovery programs

Baltimore will spend $55 million worth of its $641 million from the American Rescue Plan Act on workforce development and economic recovery programs, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday. Over the next four fiscal years, the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will receive $30 million to grow job placement and training programs for young people and disadvantaged job seekers. The ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Republic Monitor

Struggling American Families To Receive $2,000 Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

A surprise stimulus check has already been delivered to over 400,000 households with an average of $1,189 each, according to The Sun. The federal government appears unlikely to send out a fourth stimulus payment; however, residents of some states may still receive additional funds. Some State’s Stimulus Check. In three...
POLITICS
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy