A legend in the town of Alfred talks about a circus elephant that came to town and the farmer who decided to take her life. It's an interesting tale that starts with Hachaliah Bailey. Yup, that Bailey, as in the Barnum and Bailey circus. Bailey was a farmer in upstate New York when he bought an elephant for about $1,000. He had seen the elephant in Boston around 1804 and, when he learned that it was for sale several years later, decided to buy it. He thought it would make an excellent farm animal but soon found that his neighbors would pay a small fee just for a glimpse of the exotic beast.

ALFRED, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO