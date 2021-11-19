The 2021 Houston Open saw Jason Kokrak mount a five-birdie comeback in the final round to finish 10-under-par at Memorial Park Golf Course this past weekend. Nearly every player who competed had at least one day where they were flirting with an E or over-par score, as the green run-offs posed a significant challenge on approach shots. This allowed some of the lesser-known household names like Kevin Tway (T2/-8) and Martin Trainer (T5/-6) to finish inside of the top-five and elevate their position in the FedExCup rankings. Sam Burns and Matthew Wolff were two players I liked a lot, and they both managed to post T7 and T11 finishes, respectively, while Maverick McNealy went two-under-par to earn a T19 finish. Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka, who course architect Tom Doak consulted, failed to make the cut after going three-over-par in the first two rounds. It was a weekend that saw the leaderboard shift frequently, but a playoff was unnecessary, as Kokrak finished two strokes ahead of Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.

