Sports

2021 Wildcats Classic: Purdue (6-4, 4-3) vs. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)

I have been waiting for this game all season long. it is the one I have wanted to go to the most. It is not because of a quality opponent or even now that Purdue will be a strong favorite to win. I get to see Purdue play at the greatest baseball stadium in the world, and a place that has a lot of great personal joy for me.
Why the Causeway Classic matters more than before: It’s about the playoffs and pride

The Causeway Classic means something to Dan Hawkins because he played in it and he has coached in it. It’s never mattered more. Rivalry games like this are circled, underlined, emphasized, and leads to a pause in the “one game at a time!” mantra. This is the next game, the game, and the final one of the regular season. And it needs good spokespeople. Here’s one.
Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
PGA DFS Primer: The RSM Classic (2022)

The 2021 Houston Open saw Jason Kokrak mount a five-birdie comeback in the final round to finish 10-under-par at Memorial Park Golf Course this past weekend. Nearly every player who competed had at least one day where they were flirting with an E or over-par score, as the green run-offs posed a significant challenge on approach shots. This allowed some of the lesser-known household names like Kevin Tway (T2/-8) and Martin Trainer (T5/-6) to finish inside of the top-five and elevate their position in the FedExCup rankings. Sam Burns and Matthew Wolff were two players I liked a lot, and they both managed to post T7 and T11 finishes, respectively, while Maverick McNealy went two-under-par to earn a T19 finish. Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka, who course architect Tom Doak consulted, failed to make the cut after going three-over-par in the first two rounds. It was a weekend that saw the leaderboard shift frequently, but a playoff was unnecessary, as Kokrak finished two strokes ahead of Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.
Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
Timberwolves players have friendly wager to help cure rebounding woes

LOS ANGELES — Trying to counteract their woeful rebounding this season, the Timberwolves have decided to make things a little interesting. That is, they have started putting a little money on the line if players allow their man to secure an offensive rebound. "If you give up an offensive rebound,...
Friendly wager adds fun for buddies in local rivalry

Much was at stake when the Br. Rice and Mt. Carmel high school football teams played in the Illinois High School Association Class 7A state quarterfinals on Nov. 13. The winner would keep its championship hopes alive—and have bragging rights forever. For Br. Rice Principal Bob Alberts and Mt. Carmel...
RSM Classic DFS Picks & Best Bets | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 102)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer close out the Fall Series by breaking down the RSM Classic. After a quick recap of the Houston Open, Steve breaks down the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island. Then Boston Capper goes over projected DFS ownership, followed by a weather report by Steve.
thefocus.news

What does 'WCF' mean on the Detroit Lions jersey?

You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
