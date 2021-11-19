ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire Office Dresses Up As Boss in Hilarious Birthday Prank

By Lydia Veljanovski
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One boss got the shock of her life when all her staff decided to dress up as her, wig included, and footage of the moment has gone...

