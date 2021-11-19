‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Focuses on Land Conservation and Murder in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Episode

“NCIS: Hawai’i” is going topical and tropical in the newest episode, titled “Legacy.” In the episode, Jane and the team investigate the death of an anti-capitalist activist. The CBS YouTube posted a clip from the new episode of the team in their bullpen discussing the case.

It seems like the activists were protesting the purchase of sacred land by a millionaire businessman, and his subsequent construction on that land. “They were here to protest the property next to the crime scene,” says Jane, after asking why the murdered protester was in Hawai’i.

“95 acres, bought by Damian Davenport, founder of Nine Clouds, the third-largest server company in the world,” Jesse explains, pulling up an image of the protested property.

“Bought the land a couple of years ago and has been pissing off locals with his construction ever since,” Kai chimes in.

“World Work staged multiple protests this week demanding Davenport return the land, which is a sacred site,” says Lucy. Kai gets combative when he talks about Davenport; Lucy asks if his family’s land was bought up.

“We all feel the pain of Hawai’i getting carved up,” says Kai, indignant. “It’s about Aloha ʻĀina, a deep love and respect for the land,” he says.

This episode is definitely needed, as gentrification is a serious issue in Hawai’i. Native Hawaiians have been forced off of their land year after year by the high cost of living and constant new vacation homes being built.

It will be interesting to see how “NCIS: Hawai’i” tackles the issues plaguing the Aloha State. The “NCIS” franchise isn’t as bold as, say, “Law & Order” with what they’re willing to put on television. But it certainly doesn’t shy away from the occasional controversial issue.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Why Jane Tennant Has All the ‘Difficult Conversations’

Jane Tennant is a tough character on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” so it makes sense that she gets to make the difficult decisions and have the difficult conversations. Also, she’s the boss; bosses always get stuck with the hard work. But Jane takes it in stride. She’s good at diffusing a situation and calming people.

Even with “NCIS: Hawai’i” on a fall hiatus, fans have been talking non-stop about the show. “I love this show! I love it so much!” one fan commented on an Instagram post from the show.

In the post, Jane has to talk to the mother of a suspect. “NCIS: Hawai’i” captioned the photo “Leave it to the boss to have difficult conversations.” Jane does excellently, though; she has the training and the disposition to deal with tough situations.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” returns after Thanksgiving on Nov. 29. The newest episode is titled “Legacy” and follows an environmental activist group. The team must solve an activist’s murder and possibly deal with land conservation issues.