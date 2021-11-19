ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Focuses on Land Conservation and Murder in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Episode

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzV4Q_0d1sVqAj00

“NCIS: Hawai’i” is going topical and tropical in the newest episode, titled “Legacy.” In the episode, Jane and the team investigate the death of an anti-capitalist activist. The CBS YouTube posted a clip from the new episode of the team in their bullpen discussing the case.

It seems like the activists were protesting the purchase of sacred land by a millionaire businessman, and his subsequent construction on that land. “They were here to protest the property next to the crime scene,” says Jane, after asking why the murdered protester was in Hawai’i.

“95 acres, bought by Damian Davenport, founder of Nine Clouds, the third-largest server company in the world,” Jesse explains, pulling up an image of the protested property.

“Bought the land a couple of years ago and has been pissing off locals with his construction ever since,” Kai chimes in.

“World Work staged multiple protests this week demanding Davenport return the land, which is a sacred site,” says Lucy. Kai gets combative when he talks about Davenport; Lucy asks if his family’s land was bought up.

“We all feel the pain of Hawai’i getting carved up,” says Kai, indignant. “It’s about Aloha ʻĀina, a deep love and respect for the land,” he says.

This episode is definitely needed, as gentrification is a serious issue in Hawai’i. Native Hawaiians have been forced off of their land year after year by the high cost of living and constant new vacation homes being built.

It will be interesting to see how “NCIS: Hawai’i” tackles the issues plaguing the Aloha State. The “NCIS” franchise isn’t as bold as, say, “Law & Order” with what they’re willing to put on television. But it certainly doesn’t shy away from the occasional controversial issue.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Why Jane Tennant Has All the ‘Difficult Conversations’

Jane Tennant is a tough character on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” so it makes sense that she gets to make the difficult decisions and have the difficult conversations. Also, she’s the boss; bosses always get stuck with the hard work. But Jane takes it in stride. She’s good at diffusing a situation and calming people.

Even with “NCIS: Hawai’i” on a fall hiatus, fans have been talking non-stop about the show. “I love this show! I love it so much!” one fan commented on an Instagram post from the show.

In the post, Jane has to talk to the mother of a suspect. “NCIS: Hawai’i” captioned the photo “Leave it to the boss to have difficult conversations.” Jane does excellently, though; she has the training and the disposition to deal with tough situations.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” returns after Thanksgiving on Nov. 29. The newest episode is titled “Legacy” and follows an environmental activist group. The team must solve an activist’s murder and possibly deal with land conservation issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Takes a Moment to ‘Soak in the Most Iconic Views’ of the Season So Far

NCIS: Hawai’i is giving fans a moment to soak in the most iconic views of the season so far. The series takes place near Pearl Harbor on the big island, and couldn’t be set in a more stunning location. Starring Vanessa Lachey, Jason Antoon, Yasmin Al Bustami, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, and Alex Tarrant, the series follows a team of NCIS investigators.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Team Takes On a Female ‘Rambo’ in New Trailer for Upcoming Episode

“NCIS” airs a new episode on Monday Nov. 29 titled “Peacekeeper” that features thousands of bullet holes and a few good “Rambo” references. The promo starts out with Alden Parker saying, “Should I bother asking the cause of death?” That’s because the team is checking out a car riddled with bullet holes. The body inside the car is also riddled with bullet holes. So, no, the cause of death is pretty obvious here.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.09 - Impostor - Press Release

THE NCIS TEAM INVESTIGATES A COLD CASE INVOLVING WWII-ERA BONES ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PEARL HARBOR BOMBINGS, AND ARE SHOCKED TO LEARN THEY BELONG TO A SURVIVOR OF THE ATTACK, ON "NCIS: HAWAI`I," MONDAY, DEC. 6. "Impostor" - The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones...
HAWAII STATE
outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Wants to ‘Bless Your Feed’ With These Fun Behind-Scenes Shots From Upcoming Episode

Alright, “NCIS” fans. This whole Gary Cole-Parker transition is hitting a ton of bumps in the road. You know it, we know it. Heck, the TV ratings know it. Even the President of CBS made a statement. No, really. That’s how far the fan reaction reached. But as the show prepares for “dark times” ahead, we wanted to give our Outsiders a break from all that doom and gloom if even for a minute or two. Let’s take some time to focus on the reasons we fell in love with the show in the first place, mmmmkay?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Here’s When the Show Will Return From Hiatus

Bad news, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans. The CBS show won’t return from its mid-season hiatus for another two weeks. Season 1 of the new spin-off show will resume on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. EST. The last episode we saw aired on Monday, Nov. 8, leaving a three-week gap between episodes. CBS didn’t provide an explanation for the quick pause during the season, but Cinema Blend reports that the show returns in two weeks.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Hawai I#Gentrification#Cbs#Nine Clouds#Native Hawaiians#Law Order
Outsider.com

Is ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

NCIS: Hawai’i typically airs new episodes every Monday night at 10/9 Central, but is tonight any different since we’re so close to a holiday?. Unfortunately for any excited fans, yes. The brand new NCIS spinoff will not be airing any new episode today. Fans will have to wait until next week on Monday, November 29th for the show, and its flagship NCIS, to return.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Highlights Lucy and Kate’s Growing Relationship

During the last “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode on Nov. 8, fan-favorite couple Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) finally rekindled their romance. Kate and Lucy seemed to have a rocky on-again-off-again relationship earlier this season. But during Episode 7, titled “Rescuers,” the two finally reconnected for good and decide to pursue their relationship in secret. Lucy even mentioned how “secrets can be fun too,” indicating that the two’s clandestine relationship might even get a little steamy in later episodes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Is ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Going To Air a Christmas Episode?

The holidays can be a stressful time. The cooking, the gifting, the traveling. Potentially all three? And that all looks a bit different than it used to. So, living in such strange worldly times, it can be nice to have some shred of normalcy or tradition. As a fan, that means looking forward to holiday episodes with all your favorite characters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: Jamie surveys his ranch

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, and there is a lot that we’ll be diving into here!. Take, for example, the state of things between Jamie Dutton and his biological father, Garrett Randall. He wasn’t a part of most of his life but ever since Jamie tracked him down, the two have grown closer. It’s allowed Jamie to tap more into his hatred for John, Kayce, and Beth, and it’s also allowed him to take a big leap and start up his own ranch.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: New Episode Will Feature Interesting Connection to Patrick Swayze

When NCIS broadcasts its next new episode, look out for a very familiar face, who has a big connection to beloved actor Patrick Swayze. That’s because Don Swayze is a guest star for Monday’s episode entitled Peacekeeper. CBS offered this synopsis: “NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

There Are No Rules for ‘Hanna’ in a Season 3 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The third and final season of Amazon Prime Video‘s Hanna is almost here, but before its November 24 premiere, we’re giving fans an exclusive sneak peek with a first-look clip, above. In the segment, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) finds herself and her fellow assassins being briefed on their upcoming release into...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

304K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy