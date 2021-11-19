Biden had better get the ports back to work

Port logjams and freight costs may sound like speakeasies, but the pain in our wallets has forced us to brush up on these and other global supply-chain issues that are driving the fastest inflation increase in 30 years. Much less fun than a speakeasy. So while Democrats are taking...
President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging the Biden administration to adopt a sensible regulatory framework for crypto. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Clinton says that the information age requires new rules to meet the needs of the era. “Our current laws, our framework, is just...
The Lincoln Project is, on the surface, vehemently against Donald Trump ever becoming president of the United States again. The left-wing PAC founded by disgruntled ex-Republicans has called him a coward, a loser, an authoritarian, a clear and present danger to national security, and responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
Another poll, another all-time low for President Joe Biden. This time, it is NPR showing that just 42% of voters approve of Biden’s job as president, compared to 50% who disapprove. A Yahoo poll released earlier this week also found that a majority of voters (50%) disapprove of Biden, with 57% of them blaming Biden for record-high inflation.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden made no secret of his dislike for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act when he was campaigning for the White House. The policy, passed in 1996, shields internet platforms from liability...
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […]
Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.
BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday.
This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021
On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information.
In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department on Friday recommended that the federal government raise the fees that oil and gas companies pay to drill on public lands — the first increase in those rent and royalty rates since 1920. The long-awaited report recommended an overhaul of the rents and royalty fees...
PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
Donald Trump wants to be president again, but does his party want it too? Democrats are skeptical that Kamala Harris is suitable for the presidency – she has already been in office for an hour and a half. Most Americans may not have noticed that something historic happened last Friday:...
President Joe Biden was dead wrong in his decision this week to order the release of 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. No matter how many times in the past three decades lawmakers have directed sales or, in some cases, purchases from the strategic reserve to affect prices or to plug federal budget holes, they always were wrong. The strategic reserve is not intended for or effective at market manipulation, much less eliminating federal debt. It is there to help keep energy supplies flowing in case of an emergency disruption of supplies.
Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
Here in the United States, we like to pride ourselves on our status as a leader on the global stage. For decades, we’ve played a key, sometimes even the principal, role in setting and propelling priorities among the international community.
In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
