U.S. Politics

Biden had better get the ports back to work

By LZ Granderson
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort logjams and freight costs may sound like speakeasies, but the pain in our wallets has forced us to brush up on these and other global supply-chain issues that are driving the fastest inflation increase in 30 years. Much less fun than a speakeasy. So while Democrats are taking...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 1

Toni Koraza

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Washington Examiner

Voters want lower inflation, Biden wants higher spending, Democrats can’t figure out why Biden is so unpopular

Another poll, another all-time low for President Joe Biden. This time, it is NPR showing that just 42% of voters approve of Biden’s job as president, compared to 50% who disapprove. A Yahoo poll released earlier this week also found that a majority of voters (50%) disapprove of Biden, with 57% of them blaming Biden for record-high inflation.
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Toni Koraza

"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Eric Garcetti
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
#Democrats#Americans#Labor
Seattle Times

Interior Department raises fees for drilling on public land and offshore

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department on Friday recommended that the federal government raise the fees that oil and gas companies pay to drill on public lands — the first increase in those rent and royalty rates since 1920. The long-awaited report recommended an overhaul of the rents and royalty fees...
honknews.com

Calls for $2,000 Stimulus Check as Families Lose Child Tax

PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
Washington Examiner

Biden hurts country by selling oil from strategic reserves without affecting prices

President Joe Biden was dead wrong in his decision this week to order the release of 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. No matter how many times in the past three decades lawmakers have directed sales or, in some cases, purchases from the strategic reserve to affect prices or to plug federal budget holes, they always were wrong. The strategic reserve is not intended for or effective at market manipulation, much less eliminating federal debt. It is there to help keep energy supplies flowing in case of an emergency disruption of supplies.
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Does Biden's vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
