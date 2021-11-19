Deer Hunter Has Leg Amputated After Gun Accidentally Discharges, Shoots Himself

(Kingston MN-) A rural Dassel man is hospitalized after accidently shooting himself in the leg while climbing into his tree stand Friday afternoon. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says 38-year-old Michael Hendrickson was climbing into the stand in the 72000 Block of County Road 27 in Kingston Township when his gun discharged and hit him in the leg. Emergency crews were called at 2:40 p.m. and when they arrived they found a tourniquet had already been put on Hendrickson's leg. He was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds all hunters to practice safe firearms handling, especially when climbing into and out of elevated deer stands.

DASSEL, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO