Accidents

Deer Hunter Has Leg Amputated After Gun Accidentally Discharges, Shoots Himself

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The Minnesota hunter was climbing a tree stand when his gun accidentally discharged and shot him in the...

www.newsweek.com

cbslocal.com

Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota hunter was airlifted to a hospital Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter, a 38-year-old man from rural Dassel, accidentally shot himself around 2:40 p.m. while climbing a tree stand near near Kingston Township, which is about 70 miles west of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Dassel man shoots himself in the leg while climbing deer stand

(Kingston MN-) A rural Dassel man is hospitalized after accidently shooting himself in the leg while climbing into his tree stand Friday afternoon. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says 38-year-old Michael Hendrickson was climbing into the stand in the 72000 Block of County Road 27 in Kingston Township when his gun discharged and hit him in the leg. Emergency crews were called at 2:40 p.m. and when they arrived they found a tourniquet had already been put on Hendrickson's leg. He was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds all hunters to practice safe firearms handling, especially when climbing into and out of elevated deer stands.
DASSEL, MN
snntv.com

Gun accidentally discharged at Atlanta airport

(NBC)-- There were some moments of panic at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson international airport Saturday afternoon after a gun was accidentally discharged. Passengers started flooding out of the airport immediately following the incident. Officials at the airport immediately tweeted to let everyone know that this was -not- an active shooter and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police search for convicted felon responsible for accidental gun discharge at Airport

UPDATE (CBS46) -- Police are actively searching for Kenny Wells, 42, for accidentally firing his weapon at the Atlanta airport earlier Saturday afternoon. The search comes after Wells was in the middle of the screening check points at the Main Security Gate, when somehow they recognized there was a weapon in the bag. When either the officer went in or the passenger went in to get it, it accidentally discharged, according to the Director of Communications.
ATLANTA, GA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country shooting believed to have been accidental discharge

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Thursday that the previous night’s reported shooting in Canyon Country is believed to have been an accidental discharge of a firearm inside a suspect’s home. The arrest stems from deputies receiving a call for service for a possible gunshot victim at around 7:45 p.m. on the 27900...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kfgo.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies In Accidental Northwest Wisconsin Shooting

SAXON, WI – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin say a man from Minnesota is the victim of a fatal hunting accident. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported an accidental discharge of a firearm around 4:30 p-m Tuesday in the town of Saxon. Deputies and first responders tried to revive the hunter, but the 65-year-old man from Minnesota died at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
