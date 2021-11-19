ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Don Knotts’ Daughter Said He Remained Funny Even on His Death Bed

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQhH8_0d1sUr1F00

Don Knotts, who always will be Barney Fife from the Andy Griffith Show, was a natural, effortless comedian.

In fact, he was so funny that he entertained friends and relatives while on his death bed. That’s according to his daughter, Karen, who added the anecdote in her book “Tied Up in Knotts: My Dad and Me.”

She was at a loss as to what to do as her father was near death at a Los Angeles hospital in February, 2006. Knotts didn’t go into his Barney Fife character. Rather, he remained true to his own personality.

So, should she laugh during one of saddest moments in her life?

“He wasn’t there trying to make anybody laugh – he was naturally funny!” Karen Knotts told Fox News about the Andy Griffith Show star.

“And at times, he would be funny when he didn’t mean to be. So that’s what happened. We were sitting with him because we knew it was very close to the end of his illness. It was just such a somber mood. Then all of a sudden he just started doing something so funny that just gave us the giggles. And he would do that – just suddenly do or say something at a quiet moment to make you laugh. That came to him naturally.”

Karen said rather than laugh in front of her dad, she excused herself from his hospital room.

“I didn’t want him to think I was laughing at him because he could be sensitive,” she said. “But I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to step out now.’ I later told Howard Storm about it. And he said, ‘You should have stayed there and laughed! That’s what comedians live for.’ But I didn’t want to hurt my dad’s feelings at that moment. It was a tough call!”

Daughter Inherited Funny Bone from ‘Andy Griffith’ Show Star

In other interviews, before she wrote her memoir, Karen said she regrets not laughing one final time at her dad’s jokes.

Karen Knotts inherited her dad’s funny gene. She’s now 67 and still performing. Before the book, she wrote Tied Up In Knotts as a stage show.

Karen and her brother, Thomas, were elementary school age when their dad landed the part on the Andy Griffith Show. She said she used to help him learn his lines. Karen said she visited the Andy Griffith Show set all the time and called Griffith “Uncle Andy.”

The Andy Griffith Show ran from 1960 until 1968. Knotts and Griffith worked together, again, on Matlock. That show was a drama — Griffith played an attorney. He also wanted Knotts by his side. Initially, show producers nixed the idea because they wanted the show to have a serious tone. But finally, Knotts was added to the cast in 1988.

But folks always will identify Knotts from the Andy Griffith Show. He received five Emmy nominations for playing Barney Fife. And he won all five.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Beverly Tyler Quit Acting After She Was Rejected by Barney Fife

During the successful television run of “The Andy Griffith Show,” there were many guests stars who appeared in the beloved sitcom. One of those guest stars was actress Beverly Tyler, according to MeTV. She appeared as the character of Gladys “Melissa” Stevens. However, soon after her appearance in “The Andy Griffith Show,” Tyler gave up acting for good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Don Knotts
Person
Karen Knotts
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: The Last Episode Town Drunk Otis Campbell Spent in the Mayberry Jail

Otis Campbell, the loyal, faithful town drunk of Mayberry, made his last call on the town’s jail in this episode of The Andy Griffith Show. Actor Hal Smith played Otis throughout the character’s run. According to IMDb, his final appearance in the series was titled “Otis, the Deputy.” Otis and Howard Sprague, played by Jack Dodson, were trying to rescue Andy from the clutches of two desperate bank robbers.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

How ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Met His Wife

Ron Howard got his start in Hollywood at a young age on the hit sitcom The Andy Griffith Show. He followed that up with a starring role on Happy Days before moving more behind-the-camera as one of Hollywood’s best directors of the last several decades. You may not know, though,...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Had a Short-Lived Reunion With ‘Gomer Pyle’ Co-Stars: Here’s Why

Jim Nabors was so brilliant when he joined the Andy Griffith Show that the network created another sitcom just for his character, Gomer Pyle. After all, surprise, surprise, surprise became part of the national vernacular right after shazam in the 1960s. And it was all because of Nabors and the Andy Griffith Show. And if you don’t remember it, then shame, shame, shame on you. That was a Gomerism, too.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
metv.com

Thelma Lou almost took this job in Mayberry after Barney Fife left the show

Producers offered Betty Lynn a new storyline to stay on The Andy Griffith Show after Don Knotts departed. This is the story they offered her and why she said no. "Thelma Lou, you’re juicier than a barrel full of corn squeezin's!" Big Jeff Pruitt tells the Mayberry lass in the Andy Griffith Show episode "The Farmer Takes a Wife."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Serving in the Army Helped ‘Solidify’ Don Knotts’ Love for Entertaining

Today, most people know Don Knotts for his time on The Andy Griffith Show and movies like The Ghost and Mr. Chicken. However, before that, he served in the US Army. While serving, Knotts entertained his fellow troops at comedy shows. At that time, he wasn’t the comedian we all know and love today. Instead, he performed a ventriloquist act that he had been practicing for years. Then, he got the chance to be part of a few comedy sketches and quickly decided to ditch the dummy and start a new path. According to his daughter Karen that’s when the future Barney Fife knew what he wanted to do with his life.
MILITARY
metv.com

There was a little bit of jealousy between Andy Griffith and Don Knotts

In the third season of The Andy Griffith Show, Opie copes with mounting jealousy as Andy’s new girlfriend starts to take up more and more of his dad’s time. In "Opie’s Rival," audiences were treated to one of those classic episodes that established Sheriff Andy as the sort of father who could help his son navigate emotional ups and downs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

304K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy