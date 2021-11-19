How to watch ‘King Richard’ with Will Smith: Streaming service, premiere date, cast, trailer

We soon surmise that Richard has everything going against him: He’s a Black man who’s trying to scale the towering walls surrounding a sport run by the rich white establishment. But he’s persistent, determined, unflappable and many other adjectives, although “annoying” isn’t quite one of them. He makes his own brochures and promo videos and comes off like a total nut, albeit a very shrewd, smart total nut. That careful balance puts him and Venus and Serena lightly trespassing courtside as Pete Sampras hits balls with John McEnroe, soon netting Sampras’ coach, Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) as Venus’ pro-bono mentor. But, you may ask, what about Serena? Well, Paul only has room for one more, so Richard videotapes Venus’ practices so Brandy can teach Serena the exact same stuff. Like I said, shrewd. Except for the open stance. Paul insists on a closed stance, but Richard insists on an open stance, and that’s that. It’ll soon be a recurring theme in this movie that Richard doesn’t lose arguments like this, even though he’s a nobody and everyone else is a somebody. But everyone else isn’t a wizard of the human condition like Richard.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO