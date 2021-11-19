ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deebo Samuel is forcing his way into the NFL’s elite, one YAC at a time

By Reporter
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort pass plays are great because they are easier to complete, but they also can force offenses into long drives that invite mistakes. Long pass plays are great because they allow offenses to leap downfield and into scoring position, but they are harder to complete. You know what’s really...

www.washingtonpost.com

fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel racks up 133 total yards with two scores

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 5-of-5 targets for 97 yards and one touchdown while adding five rushes for 36 yards and another score in a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy Impact:. Samuel tore it up through the air and the ground on Sunday...
NFL
thefocus.news

Where did Deebo Samuel go to college and what's his NFL contract worth?

Deebo Samuel helped the San Francisco 49ers win on Monday Night Football against the Rams, but where did he go to college and what exactly is his NFL contract worth?. The 49ers welcomed the LA Rams – with Odell Beckham Jr in tow – to Levi’s stadium for their regular season clash on MNF.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel’s touchdown run has 49ers back up 14 points

The Rams drew within 14-7, but they so far haven’t figured out how to stop the 49ers. San Francisco has two drives and two touchdowns on offense. They went 93 and 91 yards. The 49ers two drives have taken 29 total plays and eaten up 18 minutes, 55 seconds off the clock.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
49erswebzone

49ers WR Deebo Samuel named NFC Offensive Player of the Week again

270 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers beat the Rams 31-10 at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
SF

Will George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk Affect Deebo Samuel's Fantasy Production?

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie ﻿Trey Lance﻿ if the score gets out of hand.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores 40-yard TD on 4th down

Fourth-and-5? No problem for Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called his quarterback’s number on fourth down from the Rams’ 40 early in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo connected with Samuel for a first down, but the yards-after-catch dynamo raced for 40 yards and a touchdown that should all but seal this one for San Francisco.
NFL
ESPN

No NFL receiver is quite like San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Two days before his San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked which receivers around the NFL he likes to watch. The answer: not many. Pressed further, Samuel clarified the only wideout he really watches closely is, well, himself.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Bengals#American Football#Nfc#The Buffalo Bills
San Francisco Chronicle

Deebo Samuel’s performance in 49ers’ win has some bling to it

Make a massive play, wear a chain roughly the size of a manhole cover. 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel sparkled — on and off the field — during a do-it-all performance Monday night that he capped by sporting a super-sized gold chain on the sideline after his game-sealing 40-yard touchdown catch in the 49ers’ 31-10 win over the Rams.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Deebo Samuel Gets Another Role On San Francisco 49ers: Running Back

SANTA CLARA (AP) — Deebo Samuel has already established himself as one of the league’s best wide receivers, but now he’s added another role by lining up as a traditional running back as San Francisco 49ers. Since signing Samuel back in 2019, Coach Kyle Shanahan keeps finding different ways to...
NFL
The Big Lead

Deebo Samuel Is Running Through Everyone

Deebo Samuel was the brightest supernova on a star-studded field on Monday night as his San Francisco 49ers clawed back into playoff contention with a stunning three-touchdown victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The electric wide receiver caught five passes for 97 yards and a score while gaining 36 yards and another touchdown on the ground. He's a matchup nightmare in space playing astronaut in a Kyle Shanahan system predicated on room to roam. Opposing tacklers have been powerless to bring him down with first contact and more often than not been privy to a bystander's view as Samuel adds to his incredible YAC figure.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo's latest NFL honor puts him in company with Rice, Gore

After a record-setting performance in the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel has been named the Week 10 NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The 49ers receiver caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown, and carried the ball five times for 36 yards and another score on the ground. It was Samuel’s first game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
NFL
