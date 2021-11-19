New owners announced for Blacktail Mountain Ski Area

A northwest Montana ski area has new owners.

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside has been bought by Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort .

“We are really excited to get to know the Montana ski community and feel that Blacktail Mountain is a great fit for our culture,” Mission Ridge owner and president Larry Scrivanich said.

“Blacktail Mountain is a treasure of the Flathead Valley and loved by local skiers and snowboarders as well as folks from outside of the area," Blacktail Mountain founder and president said Steve Spencer in a news release. “They are proven ski area operators that are community-minded and see a bright future for Blacktail Mountain."

“We have enjoyed working with Steve and appreciate his vision and hard work to create the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area on the Flathead National Forest which has provided a great recreational opportunity for the community,” Swan Lake District Ranger Chris Dowling noted. “We are enthusiastic about this new partnership with Mission Ridge to continue providing the public this use and unique experience.”

The transition to the new owners will begin immediately. According to a news release, all Blacktail Mountain staff will be retained and all 2021/22 season passes and other pre-purchased products will be honored.

Additional information about Blacktail Mountain Ski Area can be found here .


