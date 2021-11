CNN anchors have said that China has blocked the network’s coverage of the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, claiming that screens go black in the country as soon as the case is mentioned. Ms Peng accused Zhang Gaoli, China’s Vice Premier, of sexual assault in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo on 2 November and hasn’t been seen since. “China is once again blocking CNN’s signal to prevent further reporting on the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai,” anchor Anderson Cooper said on Thursday.“Every time CNN covers this story, the Chinese government blocks CNN’s signal there,” he...

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO